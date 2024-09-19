How to Watch Jets vs Patriots, Time, TV channel, and streaming schedule for NFL Week 3 game
By Kilty Cleary
NFL Week 3 kicks off with a classic AFC East rivalry as the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets picked up their first win of the season when they took down the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 in a 24-17 win for Aaron Rodgers and the squad. Rodgers has picked up where he left off, throwing for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns with just 1 interception through the first two games.
On the other side of the ball, the Patriots are eager to bounce back after a disappointing 23-20 overtime loss to the Seahawks at home last week. Jerod Mayo will look for his team to be ready to go on a short week and get a divisional win behind Jacoby Brissett.
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
- Date: Thursday, September 19
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: local, FOX (WNYW – New York, NY), FOX (WFXT-DT – Boston, MA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
