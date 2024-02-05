Who is Tracy Wolfson? Everything You Need to Know About the Super Bowl Sideline Reporter For CBS
By The Big Lead
Super Bowl LVIII is finally here. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a Super Bowl rematch. CBS gets the privilege of broadcasting The Big Game this year, which means the audience will hear Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the broadcast. Viewers at home will also be treated to the sideline reporting skills of Tracy Wolfson, who will be doing her third Super Bowl with the Romo/Nantz combo on Sunday.
In case you are unfamiliar with Wolfson's impressive body of work, here's everything to know about the Super Bowl LVIII sideline voice.
Who is Tracy Wolfson?
Tracy Wolfson is the top sideline reporter for CBS Sports. She is most famous for her NFL duties, broadcasting from a different location every week during the season with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. The trio have been together since 2018. Wolfson has been doing NFL sideline broadcasting since 2014, when the booth consisted of Nantz and Phil Simms. On Sunday she will be reporting on the field at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII.
When Did She Join CBS?
Wolfson joined CBS in 2004 and has worn quite the variety of hats for the network. Initially she came aboard as the network's top college football sideline reporter and held that role for nearly a decade. Wolfson also worked as an anchor on the CBS sports desk and covered the wide range of sports required for such a role, including a rodeo, ice skating, skiing, and auto racing. Additionally, Wolfson helped CBS cover the men's Final Four upon joining in 2004 and was a sideline reporter for the 2016 and 2017 March Madness tournaments.
What Does a Sideline Reporter Do?
Wolfson's job as a sideline reporter is to provide inside information about what's going on at the field level by picking up on information that the broadcasters could not due to their proximity to the field. She'll also be on the spot to give injury updates for key players as the game goes along. Wolfson is also responsible for interviews pre- and postgame, as well as the halftime interviews with head coaches that don't always yield the most engaging back-and-forth. She is, effectively, the eyes and ears for the booth down where the game is being played and provides value to the broadcast by getting information literally nobody else can get.
Where Did She Go to School?
Wolfson graduated from the University of Michigan in 1997 with a degree in communications.
Is She Married?
Wolfson is indeed married. In an interview she did with the Jewish Standard back in 2016, Wolfson said she is married to David Reichel, a fellow U of M grad, and they met while at school.
How Many Super Bowls Has She Worked?
This will mark Wolfson's fifth Super Bowl as a sideline reporter for CBS. Her first was Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, which pitted the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers. Her most recent was Super Bowl LV, which featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
There's pretty much all you need to know about Wolfson. Enjoy the game and her reporting?