Who Is Singing the National Anthem At the Super Bowl?
The biggest television event of the year will take place very soon. That's right, the Super Bowl is upon us once more. Super Bowl LVII will commence on Sunday, February 12 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams earned the top seed in their respective conferences and rolled through the playoffs. It should be a great game.
Before we get to the game, though, everybody joins in a great American pastime: listening to the National Anthem (and betting on how long it'll take, if that's your jam). Singing the National Anthem before the Super Bowl is a great honor and will ensure that whoever sings it will go down in history.
Below you'll find who is singing the National Anthem this year, as well as a history of the event.
Who is Singing the National Anthem At the Super Bowl?
Chris Stapleton will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII before Chiefs-Eagles. Stapleton is an American country musician, a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He has won eight Grammy awards over the course of his career.
Super Bowl National Anthem History
The National Anthem has been sung before every Super Bowl since its inception except in 1977, when Vikki Carr sang "America The Beautiful" before Super Bowl XI. In recent history, the singers have been quite famous. Here is a list of the last 10 National Anthem singers.
Super Bowl XLVII, 2013: Alicia Keys
Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014: Renée Fleming
Super Bowl XLIX, 2015: Idina Menzel
Super Bowl 50, 2016: Lady Gaga
Super Bowl LI, 2017: Luke Bryan
Super Bowl LII, 2018: P!nk
Super Bowl LIII, 2019: Gladys Knight
Super Bowl LIV, 2020: Demi Lovato
Super Bowl LVI, 2021: Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan
Super Bowl LVII, 2022: Mickey Guyton