Who is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl? This Year & Anthem History

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire / Rick Kern/GettyImages
The Super Bowl is almost here, and it's about damn time. Anticipation is quickly rising for the Big Game as February 11 rapidly approaches. In case you did not know, Super Bowl LVIII will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff will be at about 6:30 p.m. ET, as always, and the halftime show will be performed by Usher.

But before any of that happens, we have the National Anthem to get through. The Super Bowl National Anthem is the most famous version of the National Anthem we have besides maybe the one that happens before a presidential inaguration or something. Somewhere between 90 and 110 million people are usually watching in some capacity. They aren't watching closely for the most part, but they are watching. The widespread legalization of sports gambling in recent years has also led to increased attention on the Anthem; betting on how long it will take for the Anthem to be sung has become quite the popular bet.

Who is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

For this year's Super Bowl, Reba McEntire has been selected to sing the National Anthem. Labeled the "Queen of Country" earlier in her career, McEntire is famous across pretty much all age groups and has been around long enough that even those who aren't passionate about country music have at least seen her face, if not heard her music. She is a three-time Grammy Award winner and this will be her very first Super Bowl National Anthem.

Super Bowl National Anthem History

The National Anthem has been sung at the Super Bowl ever since the very first iteration back in 1967. It's always been an honor to perform it and the list of artists who have done so get more noteworthy with each passing year.

Here's a full history of all the Super Bowl National Anthem performers since Super Bowl I.

Super Bowl

National Anthem Performer

I

The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band, UCLA Choir

II

GSU Tiger Marching Band

III

Lloyd Geisler

IV

Doc Severinsen, Pat O'Brien, Southern University Band

V

Tommy Loy

VI

US Air Force Academy Chorale

VII

Little Angels of Chicago's Holy Angel Church

VIII

Charley Pride

IX

New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America

X

Tom Sullivan

XI

None

XII

Phyllis Kelly

XIII

The Colgate 13

XIV

Cheryl Ladd

XV

Helen O'Connell

XVI

Diana Ross

XVII

Leslie Easterbrook

XVIII

Barry Manilow

XIX

San Francisco Boys & Girls Chorus, Piedmont Children's Chorus, San Francisco Children's Chorus

XX

Wynton Marsalis

XXI

Neil Diamond

XXII

Herb Alpert

XXIII

Billy Joel

XXIV

Aaron Neville

XXV

Whitney Houston

XXVI

Harry Connick Jr.

XXVII

Garth Brooks

XXVIII

Natalie Cole

XXIX

Kathie Lee Gifford

XXX

Vanessa Williams

XXXI

Luther Vandross

XXXII

Jewel

XXXIII

Cher

XXXIV

Faith Hill

XXXV

Backstreet Boys

XXXVI

Mariah Carey

XXXVII

Dixie Chicks

XXXVIII

Beyoncé

XXXIX

US Military Academy, US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, US Coast Guard Academy (Choirs) and US Army Herald Trumpets

XL

Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin

XLI

Billy Joel

XLII

Jordin Sparks

XLIII

Jennifer Hudson

XLIV

Carrie Underwood

XLV

Christina Aguilera

XLVI

Kelly Clarkson

XLVII

Alicia Keys

XLVIII

Renée Fleming

XLIX

Idina Menzel

50

Lady Gaga

LI

Luke Bryan

LII

P!nk

LIII

Gladys Knight

LIV

Demi Lovato

LV

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

LVI

Mickey Guyton

LVII

Chris Stapleton

As you can see, quite the variety of singers and choirs have performed the Anthem. And their names go down in history. Can't wait for this year's main event.

