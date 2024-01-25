Who is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl? This Year & Anthem History
By The Big Lead
The Super Bowl is almost here, and it's about damn time. Anticipation is quickly rising for the Big Game as February 11 rapidly approaches. In case you did not know, Super Bowl LVIII will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff will be at about 6:30 p.m. ET, as always, and the halftime show will be performed by Usher.
But before any of that happens, we have the National Anthem to get through. The Super Bowl National Anthem is the most famous version of the National Anthem we have besides maybe the one that happens before a presidential inaguration or something. Somewhere between 90 and 110 million people are usually watching in some capacity. They aren't watching closely for the most part, but they are watching. The widespread legalization of sports gambling in recent years has also led to increased attention on the Anthem; betting on how long it will take for the Anthem to be sung has become quite the popular bet.
Who is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?
For this year's Super Bowl, Reba McEntire has been selected to sing the National Anthem. Labeled the "Queen of Country" earlier in her career, McEntire is famous across pretty much all age groups and has been around long enough that even those who aren't passionate about country music have at least seen her face, if not heard her music. She is a three-time Grammy Award winner and this will be her very first Super Bowl National Anthem.
Super Bowl National Anthem History
The National Anthem has been sung at the Super Bowl ever since the very first iteration back in 1967. It's always been an honor to perform it and the list of artists who have done so get more noteworthy with each passing year.
Here's a full history of all the Super Bowl National Anthem performers since Super Bowl I.
Super Bowl
National Anthem Performer
I
The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band, UCLA Choir
II
GSU Tiger Marching Band
III
Lloyd Geisler
IV
Doc Severinsen, Pat O'Brien, Southern University Band
V
Tommy Loy
VI
US Air Force Academy Chorale
VII
Little Angels of Chicago's Holy Angel Church
VIII
Charley Pride
IX
New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America
X
Tom Sullivan
XI
None
XII
Phyllis Kelly
XIII
The Colgate 13
XIV
Cheryl Ladd
XV
Helen O'Connell
XVI
Diana Ross
XVII
Leslie Easterbrook
XVIII
Barry Manilow
XIX
San Francisco Boys & Girls Chorus, Piedmont Children's Chorus, San Francisco Children's Chorus
XX
Wynton Marsalis
XXI
Neil Diamond
XXII
Herb Alpert
XXIII
Billy Joel
XXIV
Aaron Neville
XXV
Whitney Houston
XXVI
Harry Connick Jr.
XXVII
Garth Brooks
XXVIII
Natalie Cole
XXIX
Kathie Lee Gifford
XXX
Vanessa Williams
XXXI
Luther Vandross
XXXII
Jewel
XXXIII
Cher
XXXIV
Faith Hill
XXXV
Backstreet Boys
XXXVI
Mariah Carey
XXXVII
Dixie Chicks
XXXVIII
Beyoncé
XXXIX
US Military Academy, US Naval Academy, US Air Force Academy, US Coast Guard Academy (Choirs) and US Army Herald Trumpets
XL
Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin
XLI
Billy Joel
XLII
Jordin Sparks
XLIII
Jennifer Hudson
XLIV
Carrie Underwood
XLV
Christina Aguilera
XLVI
Kelly Clarkson
XLVII
Alicia Keys
XLVIII
Renée Fleming
XLIX
Idina Menzel
50
Lady Gaga
LI
Luke Bryan
LII
P!nk
LIII
Gladys Knight
LIV
Demi Lovato
LV
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan
LVI
Mickey Guyton
LVII
Chris Stapleton
As you can see, quite the variety of singers and choirs have performed the Anthem. And their names go down in history. Can't wait for this year's main event.