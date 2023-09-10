Who is Playing Sunday Night Football Tonight & How to Watch
By The Big Lead
The NFL is officially back in action as the 2023 season kicked off on Thursday with a great game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. The festivities continue into today, which will feature a stellar slate of Sunday afternoon football and, as always, culminate with Sunday Night Football on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will enter the second year of their full-time partnership in the booth and preside over the game.
Who is playing and how can you watch it? We're pleased to be the ones to provide you with those answers.
Who is Playing on Sunday Night Football Tonight?
The Dallas Cowboys are playing their NFC South rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 8:20pm ET.
Who Won the Last Matchup Between Them?
The Cowboys beat the Giants, 28-20, in their final matchup from last season. On Thanksgiving Day 2022, Dak Prescott threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead Dallas to victory. Daniel Jones threw for 228 yards and a garbage time touchdown in the loss. Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was the real star of the game, reeling in some highlight catches on his way to 106 yards receiving.
Dallas Cowboys Next 5 Games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 2
New York Jets
Week 3
@ Arizona Cardinals
Week 4
New England Patriots
Week 5
@ San Francisco 49ers
Week 6
@ Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants Next 5 Games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 2
@ Arizona Cardinals
Week 3
@ San Francisco 49ers
Week 4
Seattle Seahawks
Week 5
@ Miami Dolphins
Week 6
@ Buffalo Bills
What Channel is Sunday Night Football On?
Sunday Night Football will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service. In Dallas, NBC is Channel 5. In New Jersey and New York, NBC is Channel 4.
How Do I Get Peacock?
You can sign up for Peacock via the Peacock website. You can choose between monthly and annual plans. In order to watch Sunday Night Football, you can sign up for either Peacock Premium ($5.99 per month or $59.99 per year) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99 per month or $119.99 per year).
How Can I Watch Sunday Night Football If I Don't Have Peacock?
You can watch Sunday Night Football with any basic cable subscription that includes your local NBC affiliate. You do not need Peacock to watch Sunday Night Football.
Are There Any Free Trials For Peacock?
There are not any free trials for Peacock at this time.
Cowboys Local Radio Broadcast For Sunday Night Football Game
The Dallas Cowboys local radio broadcast features Brad Sham as the play-by-play man alongside color analyst Babe Laufenberg with reporter Kristi Scales on the sideline. A full list of all radio stations broadcasting tonight's Cowboys-Giants game in Texas and the country at large can be found on the Cowboys' official website.
Giants Local Radio Broadcast For Sunday Night Football Game
The New York Giants local radio broadcast features Bob Papa as the play-by-play man alongside former Giants linebacker and color analyst Carl Banks. Former Giants tight end Howard Cross is the team's sideline reporter. In New York and New Jersey, you can tune into the game via WFAN's AM radio station (660) and WFAN's FM radio station (101.9 New York). A full list of affiliate stations can be found here.
Remaining Sunday Night Football Schedule For 2023
WEEK
MATCHUP
Week 2
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 4
Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 6
New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills
Week 7
Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9
Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10
New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11
Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos
Week 12 (Thanksgiving)
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (Thursday), Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday)
Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers
Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 15
Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 16 (Saturday, 4:30pm ET)
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16 (Saturday, 8:00pm ET)
Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers (Peacock Exclusive)
Week 17
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings