Who Is Playing Sunday Night Football?
By The Big Lead
The first Sunday Night Football contest of 2023 will be here in a few hours and, surprise surprise, it features two teams from the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys travel to the swamps of New Jersey to square off against the New York Giants and provided content for every sports show's A-block on Monday morning.
NBC will have the kickoff at 8:20 p.m. after the first episode of Football Night in America gets everyone caught up on the day's afternoon slate. Mike Tirico will embark on his second season with full-time play-by-play duties and be joined by Cris Collinsworth in the booth. Melissa Stark will handle interviews and Terry McAuley is there for any rules discussion.
Interesting storylines abound as Dak Prescott has yet another chance to lead one of sports' most noteworthy franchises deep into the playoffs. The last time the Cowboys ran a play in a meaningful game, Ezekiel Elliott lined up and center and they made the whole world laugh. The Giants utilized a run-heavy offense to upset the Minnesota Vikings before getting completely trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vegas has installed Dallas as 3.5-point favorites on the road for gamblers down bad to chase. Those who care about ratings will be watching vigilantly as this one promises to attract plenty of eyeballs. With both teams looking up at the Eagles in most prognosticators' projections, they'll face an immediate and important test right out of the gates.