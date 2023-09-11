Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football?
The 2023 NFL season has kicked off, as 30 teams opened their campaigns over the weekend. There is one game left in Week 1, and that's a big New York showdown on Monday Night Football.
There will be a ton of storylines to follow as the Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets tonight. Monday night's game between the Bills and Jets will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call. Both teams in this matchup carry big expectations with them into the new season and there are a number of key stories to follow.
The biggest news of the offseason was four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers' trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets. With Rodgers on the roster, New York's never-ending search for a quarterback seems to have been resolved. While he's coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro, Rodgers appears completely bought in with Gang Green. He should have a decent offense around him as well, with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman at receiver, and Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook in the backfield. Among others.
As for the Bills, much is expected of them after the disappointment of how last season ended. Buffalo went 13-3 and looked poised to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy, but instead was dominated come playoff time and bounced from the Divisional Round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Josh Allen needs to find redemption this season and he has a good group around him on offense. Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Dawson Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid should give him enough weapons in the passing game. James Cook and Damien Harris should provide an adequate running game as well.
On the human interest side, this will also be the return of Damar Hamlin to regular season football after he nearly died on the field last year. We all watched in horror as Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Week 17's Monday Night Football game back in January. His return to action has been an inspiring story to follow and will come full circle during Monday Night Football in Week 1.