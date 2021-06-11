The White Sox Need to Pursue a Trade for Adam Frazier
The Chicago White Sox were hit with another serious injury this week as Nick Madrigal was diagnosed with a torn right hamstring. The injury could be season-ending, and Madrigal joined Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert on the 60-day IL. It's possible all three players miss the rest of the season. With that in mind, Chicago needs to find more offense and there's one guy the South Siders should target.
Adam Frazier is having a breakout campaign for the Pittsburgh Pirates but his team is going nowhere. The second baseman is fourth in baseball with a batting average of .329 and is slashing .329/.391/.471. He leads MLB in hits and doubles, his OPS of .862 ranks 28th in baseball and he has an OPS+ of 139. He plays the spot now vacated by Madrigal's injury and he won't hit free agency until after the 2022 season.
So what's the downside here? Well, Frazier will be one of the most sought-after players at this year's trade deadline. He's 29 and has been solid for a few years, but it appears he's finally figured the game out. The Pirates are going nowhere, so they'll be up for selling him. There will be a bidding war and the White Sox would almost certainly have to give up a decent amount of prospect capital to land him.
The White Sox currently lead the American League Central by 4.5 games over the Cleveland Indians, and have the third-best record in baseball at 38-24. Injuries have hit them hard though, and their grip on the season remains tenuous. Chicago has a real shot at a World Series run, which is why it's time to push the chips in and land pieces to help that happen.
Frazier is a perfect fit for what the White Sox need. He has some defensive versatility too, so even in Madrigal comes back this season they could both be in the lineup. This is took good a fit not to pursue it heavily.