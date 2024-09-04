White Sox's Embarrassing Mistake vs. Orioles Sums Up Ugly 2024 Season
By Max Weisman
It's gone from bad to worse to terrible to awful for the Chicago White Sox.
Heading into their Tuesday night matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, the White Sox had a 31-108 record, putting them on pace for the most losses in an MLB season in the Modern Era, which began in 1901. The dubious record is held by the 1962 New York Mets, who lost 120 games in their inaugural MLB season.
The White Sox are in the midst of a 12-game losing streak after falling 9-0 to the Orioles Tuesday night. The streak isn't even their second-worst of the season. They had a 14-game losing streak from May 22 to June 6 and a 21-game losing streak from July 10 to August 5. That streak was two losses behind the record for most losses in a row set by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies.
During the 2nd inning of Tuesday night's game, the White Sox committed an error that summed up their season.
The error, in which outfielders Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi collided going after a pop up in left field, allowed three Orioles to score and put the White Sox in a 7-0 hole.
The White Sox are 29th in both team batting average (.219) and team ERA (4.89). They also have hit the fewest home runs with 109 and have scored the fewest runs with 423.
To avoid setting the record for most losses in a single season, the White Sox have to be .500 or better in their final 22 games. Twelve or more losses and that record will belong to them. For those wondering, the White Sox's best 22-game stretch this season was 11-11 from April 26 to May 19.