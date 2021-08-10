Eloy Jiménez Is All the Way Back for the Terrifying Chicago White Sox
Things are going swimmingly for the Chicago White Sox. They hold a 10.5-game lead over the painfully mediocre Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. They are still very much in play for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The forecasted Tony LaRussa-related doom and gloom has yet to come fruition as a young and exciting team has found a way to coexist with a 76-year-old elephant in the room. Certain bloggers are going to look incredibly stupid if the Pale Hose earn a berth in the Fall Classic. And even dumber if they win it all.
Predicting baseball's fickle postseason is often a fool's errand. But it's clear that Chicago's chances to emerge king of MLB mountain took a giant leap toward reality with the return of Eloy Jiménez, an absolute beast of a lineup presence. The outfielder tore his left pec back in March and only made his season debut in July's final week. Jiménez appears poised to gnash his teeth through the dog days of August, further solidifying a dynamic and imposing offensive attack La Russa has at his disposal.
The slugger has blasted two home runs and collected five RBIs in back-to-back games. He followed Sunday night's aerial assault against the crosstown Cubs with one against the Twins in Minnesota. The man can simply hit a ball great distances with relative ease.
Jiménez now has 50 career homers in 187 career games. He's the perfect person to anchor the cleanup spot. For the rest of this season and a decade to come, really.
Throw in the return of Luis Robert and the White Sox are essentially getting two incredible additions to the cause after the trade deadline. If these two can remain healthy and be refreshed over the next two months, it's tough to prefer another American League team in a seven-game series. If that's not already clear, it should become clear as the dingers continue. Which they surely will.