MLB Writers and Players Mourn Death of Ed Farmer
Ed Farmer, who grew up a White Sox fan on the South Side of Chicago, played for the White Sox as a pitcher, and ultimately became their play-by-play man on radio, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 70. Farmer battled kidney disease most of his life and the White Sox said he died from complications from a previous illness.
An 11-year MLB veteran who made the AL All-Star team in 1980, Farmer transitioned to radio in 1992, starting as an analyst and becoming the play-by-play man for the White Sox in 2006.
Support and appreciation poured in from around the MLB after the news was shared.
Darrin Jackson, Farmer's long-time broadcast partner, shared the following message on the passing.
Many other national and local reporters and players likewise showed their support.
A true legend who embodied the South Side of Chicago, Farmer will always be remembered by those who love the game.