Did the White Sox Put A.J. Hinch's Signature in Their Tony La Russa Announcement?
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 29, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The Chicago White Sox hired Tony La Russa as their manger on Thursday in a move that shocked the sports world. It appears to have shocked the White Sox media team as well, given the image they apparently sent out announcing the hiring.
If you look closely, the signature above La Russa's name appears to match that of A.J. Hinch in the PR email sent out to announce La Russa as manager. A number of Twitter users noticed the mistake:
That's definitely Hinch's signature, so there are some serious questions about what happened here.
When the White Sox fired Rick Renteria on October 12, many speculated that Hinch or Alex Cora could replace him. In fact, Hinch was still a possibility as late as Thursday.
Both Hinch and Cora were fired from their respective teams for their roles in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, and faced one-year suspensions. With those suspensions ending, both guys were expected to be hot commodities given that they'd managed teams to World Series wins -- Hinch with Houston in 2017 and Cora with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.
It could be that Hinch's signature was inserted into a template for the eventual announcement and just never removed. But that's a pretty serious blunder for such a big announcement.