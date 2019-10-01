Pure Chaos at the White House After Mouse Falls On Peter Alexander By Kyle Koster | Oct 01 2019 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Each and every day, scores of reporters head into the White House and try their damndest to make any semblance of sense as to what the hell is going on. The job has gotten very weird and way more adversarial under the current administration and press briefings have become a relic of the past.

The room is still standing, though, and every now and again scribes find themselves in there to enjoy the spartan decor and empty lectern. But they shouldn't get too comfortable.

Why? Because mice are literally falling from the ceiling. NBC News' Peter Alexander found this out the hard way.

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

And here’s the video to prove it: pic.twitter.com/v6uSrh7KPH — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

This is apparently one of the more exciting things to happen at the White House in a long time. I mean, the gathered media is going bananas, like an elementary school class that discovers the drinking fountain is especially cold today.

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

Status update: a mouse has escaped the office area, now running free in WH press briefing room. Chase underway. pic.twitter.com/UzhnCeBSD8 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) October 1, 2019

Look at this madness. Everyone is out there doing their best Nathan Lane impression, trying to find that pesky mouse.

Mouse hunt in the White House press room pic.twitter.com/hRyZTR0kpn — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 1, 2019

What a time to be alive and in the epicenter of power.

Alexander, it should be noted, is just fine. The mouse, if found, will likely be disposed of humanely. Unless someone wants to jump headfirst into another D.C. scandal.