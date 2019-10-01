Pure Chaos at the White House After Mouse Falls On Peter Alexander
By Kyle Koster | Oct 01 2019
Each and every day, scores of reporters head into the White House and try their damndest to make any semblance of sense as to what the hell is going on. The job has gotten very weird and way more adversarial under the current administration and press briefings have become a relic of the past.
The room is still standing, though, and every now and again scribes find themselves in there to enjoy the spartan decor and empty lectern. But they shouldn't get too comfortable.
Why? Because mice are literally falling from the ceiling. NBC News' Peter Alexander found this out the hard way.
This is apparently one of the more exciting things to happen at the White House in a long time. I mean, the gathered media is going bananas, like an elementary school class that discovers the drinking fountain is especially cold today.
Look at this madness. Everyone is out there doing their best Nathan Lane impression, trying to find that pesky mouse.
What a time to be alive and in the epicenter of power.
Alexander, it should be noted, is just fine. The mouse, if found, will likely be disposed of humanely. Unless someone wants to jump headfirst into another D.C. scandal.