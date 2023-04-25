Which College Has the Most First-Round Picks in NFL Draft History?
The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us and as teams try to nail down their draft boards, we're looking back at the history of the event. Today we're examining the college football programs who have produced the most first-round picks. It's a tight race atop that leaderboard, but the Ohio State Buckeyes currently lead, with the USC Trojans trailing closely.
Here's the current leaderboard for first-round picks all-time:
College
First-Round Picks (All Time)
Ohio State University
87
University of Southern California (USC)
84
University of Alabama
75
University of Notre Dame
70
University of Miami
67
Ohio State is poised to increase that lead in 2023. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are all near-locks to be first-round picks, while offensive lineman Dawand Jones could potentially sneak into the first-round.
USC is likely to add to its total with receiver Jordan Addison, while Alabama could have as many as four players selected on the first night. Quarterback Bryce Young, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., safety Bryan Branch and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are all in the mix.
The Buckeye reign supreme at the moment, and Alabama has been racing up the board in recent years. Expect those trends to continue.