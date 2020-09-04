Where Will Adrian Peterson End Up?
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 04 2020
Adrian Peterson has been released by the Washington Football Team. Under normal circumstances, this would be the end of the road for a 35-year-old running back, but with 43-year-old Tom Brady under center in Tampa Bay and 37-year-old Frank Gore competing for carries in the New York Jets backfield while his son plays college football, age means nothing anymore.
Some thought Peterson's career was over when he was suspended for the final 15 games of the 2014 NFL season, but he returned in 2015 to lead the league in rushing at 30-years-old. Then it looked like he might be done after suffering a knee injury that ended his 2016 season, but he signed with the New Orleans the next season. When Sean Payton didn't use him to the point where he was traded, it again looked like he might be done, but was NFC Offensive Player of the Week in his first game in Arizona. He's spent the last two seasons with Washington rushing for 4.2 yards per carry.
So basically he's been a little better than Gore was at that age. So there's no reason to think he won't catch on elsewhere. While people are joking about it on Twitter, Dianna Russini has already floated the idea of him going to Tampa Bay on Get Up this morning. His agent is likely already fielding calls at least feeling out the future Hall of Famer.
Speaking of the Hall of Fame, Peterson will be there someday. He has the fifth-most rushing yards in NFL history. The fourth-most rushing touchdowns and 13th-most touchdowns overall. He has been a highlight reel for over a decade.
The only real questions are who is going to sign him and how much longer can he play? At this point we should probably just wait and see how long Gore lasts and assume about that much.