Where Are the Deadspin Writers Now?
By The Big Lead | Feb 04 2020
Deadspin briefly lived again over Super Bowl weekend as many of the former writers got together for a pop-up blog aptly titled Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog. Now that they've scattered again, we've compiled a list of their current online locations - if known - below.
Where Are the Deadspin Writers Now?
Drew Magary
Columnist at GEN, @drewmagary
Albert Burneko
Freelancer, @albertburneko
Luis Paez-Pumar
Freelancer, @lppny
Kelsey McKinney
Will publish her debut novel, GOD SPARE THE GIRLS in 2021, @mckinneykelsey
Diana Moskovitz
Investigative Journalist, @dianamoskovitz
Chris Thompson
Freelancer, @madbastardsall
Dom Cosentino
Laura Wagner
Patrick Redford
Freelancer, @redford
Megan Greenwell
Editor at Wired, @megreenwell
Gabe Fernandez
Tim Marchman
Giri Nathan
Freelancer, @girinathan
Parts Unknown
Barry Petchesky (@barry), Tom Ley (@toley88), Dan McQuiad (@dhm), Lauren Theisen (@theisen95), Samer Kalef (@samer), Billy Haisley, Greg Howard.
You can also follow @UnDeadspin.