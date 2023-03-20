When is the World Baseball Classic Final? Bracket, Location, How to Watch
The World Baseball Classic has been extremely fun to watch as it returned for the first time in years. While the discourse got skewed following Edwin Diaz's injury it is clear that the players are very passionate about representing their countries and the international fandom absolutely loves it.
But all good things must come to an end. The WBC Final will take place on Tuesday. Team USA secured its spot in the final with a victory over Cuba on Sunday night and will face the winner of the Japan-Mexico game on Monday night. Here is everything you need to know about the World Baseball Classic Final.
Everything to Know About the World Baseball Classic Final
When Is the World Baseball Classic Final?
The Final for the World Baseball Classic will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 pm.
How to Watch World Baseball Classic Final
The 2023 World Baseball Classic Final will be broadcast on FS1. You can watch via traditional cable or stream on the Fox Sports website.
World Baseball Classic Final Location
The World Baseball Classic semifinals and finals are being held at the Miami Marlins' home stadium, loanDepot Park.
World Baseball Classic Bracket
Team USA has secured its spot and one of Mexico or Japan will do the same tonight, but it's been a long road for all squads involved. Here is the bracket for the WBC to this point, starting in the quarterfinals of the elimination round that came after group play. Results are included.
QUARTERFINALS
Cuba 4, Australia 3
USA 9, Venezuela 7
Japan 9, Italy 3
Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4
SEMIFINALS
USA 14, Cuba 2
Japan vs. Mexico-- TBD
FINALS
USA vs. TBD