When Is the NFL Trade Deadline?
The 2023 NFL season is kicking off and it should be one for the books. The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to defend their Super Bowl crown and win their third in five years. Roster moves are the lifeblood of an NFL franchise, so adding the right players at the right time can be the difference between a championship and missing the playoffs. While trades rarely happen in the NFL outside of the draft, trade deadline moves have become more common over the past few seasons. So we're here to help you out and answer when the trade deadline will hit.
For the 2023 season, the trade deadline is on Tuesday, October 31 at 4 p.m. ET following Week 8. Teams can trade players up until that point. Afterwards the only way to add additional players to the roster is through free agency or off the waiver wire.
Big trade deadline acquisitions have happened in recent years. The Los Angeles Rams landed Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in 2021 and went on to win the Super Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers landed Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in 2017 and way back in 2010, the Seattle Seahawks got Marshawn Lynch from the Buffalo Bills.
So big moves aren't unheard of at the deadline. In fact, they could be the thing that puts your team over the top.