When Does the 2023 NFL Preseason Start?
The NFL offseason has wound down and teams are now in the thick of preparations for the 2023 season. Training camps are slated to begin in late July and the preseason will kick off shortly after. This year, two teams will play four preseason games, while the rest of the league will have three contests. We're here to let you know when the 2023 NFL preseason will begin.
This year, the preseason will begin on Thursday, August 3 when the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns face each other in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. NBC will carry the game and it will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.
The next games will come a week later on Thursday, August 10, when the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans at 7 p.m. ET and the Seattle Seahawks welcome the Minnesota Vikings at 10 p.m. ET.
The week will continue on Friday, August 11 with the following games (all times ET):
New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 12 will also feature six games:
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.
The first full week of the preseason will conclude on Sunday, August 13 with two games:
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m.
So that's a look at when the NFL preseason starts. It will finish on Sunday, August 27 and the regular season will begin on Thursday, September 7.