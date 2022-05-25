When Athletes Talk About the Latest Mass Shooting, Please Listen
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night to stave off postseason elimination for a couple more nights. While the Mavericks talked about the win and Luka Doncic's All-NBA honors after the game, the Warriors postgame interviews seemed more focused on the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Stephen Curry spoke from a parent's perspective.
Curry's teammate and brother-in-law, Damion Lee, made some common sense points that will mostly fall on deaf ears.
It is unfair to say the Warriors were more distracted by the latest tragedy than the Mavericks, but it makes sense that they would be. Steve Kerr and Curry have had to go through the playoff grind before and after winning all those basketball games, it's easier to realize how unimportant that really was.
Yet again we've come to the portion of the program where athletes speaking out seems like the only thing that really works. Normal people angrily tweeting doesn't really do anything, but when someone with a voice like this and a platform like a professional athlete speaks out. Someone with money and influence. Someone who can actually get the attention of the people trying to ignore what's happening for their own financial gain.
This is when people like Natasha Cloud, Steve Kerr, LeBron James and Stephen Curry really matter.
Don't ever shut up and dribble. It's probably America's only hope.