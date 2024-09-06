What Patrick Mahomes Said About Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy After NFL Debut
By Max Weisman
The 2024 NFL season has kicked off, and Kansas City Chiefs' rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy has received praise from his quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Worthy scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth. His first-quarter touchdown came on his very first NFL touch, a reverse he took 21 yards into the end zone.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the touchdowns were important, but Worthy's presence alone impacted the game.
"Just having him out there, it just opens up stuff," Mahomes said. "You saw when he's out there, they're playing shell coverages. It's getting guys like Travis Kelce and it's getting guys like Rashee Rice open underneath, and that's what's so great about this offense is we're able to do all of that, and that's when we're at our best.
Worthy, whose 4.21-second 40-yard dash at March's NFL Combine is the fastest of all time, scored his second touchdown of the game on a blown coverage by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
The Chiefs were able to draft Worthy after trading up in the first round of the NFL draft with the Buffalo Bills. The two teams exchanged first-round picks, with Kansas City sending Buffalo a third and a seventh-rounder for Buffalo's fourth and seventh-rounders.
While Worthy finished the game with only two catches for 47 yards, his speed drew the Ravens defense towards him, allowing Rashee Rice to catch seven Mahomes passes for 103 yards.
"When we get Hollywood [Brown] out there, it's going to be tough for defenses to decide who they want to cover," Mahomes said.