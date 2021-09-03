What is Your Sports Brand Doing to Promote Drake's New Album?
Drake released his new album, Certified Lover Boy, early this morning at 2 a.m. on the East Coast as people so often do. Some of the more chronically online stayed up late to listen. The rest got up early and immediately started listening, hoping to hear some dope beats and fresh lyrics. (That sounds current, right?) The point is, everyone was very excited about this new music. Especially the sports sites because as we all know: Drake. Is. Sports.
First, let's check out some memes.
SportsCenter's graphics department went all in, mixing sports with pop culture, by melding Drake with Thanos. See, Drake collected all the features like they were the Infinity Stones and then he was happy.
ESPN's main account took the opportunity to defend the album from the haters. Don't you do it, haters! Don't you slander CLB right after it drops!
SportsCenter then pointed out that Drake and Hov are GOATs. Just like Stephen Curry and LeBron James who also once appeared on the same "track." (Track = NBA All-Star team)
WhistleSports, with over 143,000 followers, was the first big account to point out that Drake had mentioned Giannis Antetokounmpo in a song. Is Giannis the Certified Lover Boy? We may never know.
Bleacher Report and The Score then put their graphics teams to work combining that lyric with pictures of Drake and Giannis. TNT noted that Kanye had also mentioned Giannis on his new album. "Is this bigger than a title," historians will argue.
Great work all around. Now if you were previously on the fence about listening to this new album, you can confidently hop off the fence and hit play now that you know you'll soon hear someone say Giannis Antetokounmpo's last name. Just make sure to report back if you hear any other athletes mentioned. We need the content like Drake needs to collect the features.