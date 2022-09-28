Twitter Users Stand Up as One to Ask, 'What's a Try Guy?'
What's a Try Guy? That's the question on everyone's mind right now because they've seen other people asking the same question. We are currently stuck in a feedback loop of confusion about the Try Guys, a group of guys who presumably try things. Over the last 24 hours I've seen multiple people who are chronically online wonder that exact thing. It has made me wonder that thing. Is there more to it? Let's investigate. We'll start with some tweets.
What's a Try Guy Tweet
Nope. No answers there. I feel we're no closer to learning what a Try Guy is than we were previously. In fact, I'm more confused. What is a Try Guy? Perhaps there's an explainer.
What IS a Try Guy?
The New York Times attempted to explain, but that's behind a paywall. Being cheap, let's instead consult NPR which wrote a story that asks, "Why is Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys being talked about?" Right there we learn of the existence of someone named Ned Fulmer who is apparently a Try Guy. And apparently we're talking about him. This is the first time I have ever seen his name.
What's a Ned Fulmer?
Apparently, Ned Fulmer, the only Try Guy with a name, had a consensual workplace relationship. While married. He's now taking a break from the Try Guys so he can focus on his family.
The Try Guys, minus Ned, also tweeted that he would no longer be working with "The Try Guys."
I still have no idea what a Try Guy is. Luckily, NPR has us covered.
The Try Guys was started by former BuzzFeed employees Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld during their time at the company. They made their first video trying ladies' underwear for the first time in 2014.
What Are We Doing Here?
Yeah, that's more than enough information. I think we're done here. Try Guys are BuzzFeed-adjacent YouTube bros. And they were very successful, yet known by no one above a certain age. There's probably a line of demarcation around 20 years old and its best that no one above that age actually commit what a Try Guy is to memory for fear that it could take the place of much more important information, but here we are. Unfortunately, there is no going back. No matter how hard we try... guy?