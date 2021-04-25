What If Howie Roseman is Plotting to Draft Jalen Hurts' Replacement?
Howie Roseman doesn't give a damn what his quarterbacks think of him. The Eagles GM alienated Carson Wentz in 2020 and seems hellbent on creating the same dynamic with Jalen Hurts in 2021.
Perhaps there's a reason for this. Perhaps it's because Roseman is plotting to draft Hurts' replacement this week.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Roseman is trying to trade former Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz before the draft and is "up to something with that 12th pick." The insinuation is the Eagles want to move up from the 12th pick and Ertz could be part of the trade package that makes it happen.
Why would a team that was picking No. 6 a few weeks ago before trading down want to trade back up? Common sense says it's to pick a quarterback, which fits the narrative the Eagles have written this offseason.
Not only were the Eagles reportedly interested in trading for Deshaun Watson this offseason, Roseman said they would try to improve the quarterback position too. New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also didn't name Hurts the Eagles' starting quarterback when given the chance earlier in the week, though he said he hasn't named a starter at any position because he hasn't seen anyone play yet. Now we have this latest rumor.
As they say, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably going to draft a quarterback in the first round.
The Jaguars, Jets and 49ers are all expected to select quarterbacks with the first three picks. Depending on who the Niners take, the Eagles might move up if the guy Roseman likes falls to them. The Falcons and Bengals, who pick fourth or fifth respectively, don't seem likely to draft a quarterback, which could allow the Eagles to move up and pick Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones, depending on who's available. The Eagles have the draft capital to swing a deal like that.
Thanks to the Wentz trade and trading down with the Dolphins, the Eagles have four picks in the first three rounds and 11 picks overall in 2021. They also have extra picks in 2022 they could trade. Throw in Ertz plus the fact that this draft is weak at tight end and you have the makings of an intriguing draft-day trade package.
Of course this is all hyperbole and conjecture. It's not like Roseman has come out and said what he intends to do. But Fowler's report coupled with the Eagles' unwillingness to commit to Hurts has to make you think something is going on in Philly. We know Roseman isn't afraid to ruffle feathers in the quarterback room based on his history and it seems he's ready to stir things up again with the draft fast approaching.