What Did Ken Dilanian See on His Phone That Caused Him to Release a String of Expletives While on MSNBC? [UPDATE]
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 10, 2020, 12:30 PM EST
Ken Dilanian appeared on MSNBC Live With Craig Melvin on Tuesday morning. As Melvin introduced Dilanian, the national security reporter looked at his phone and something appeared to rattle him. Badly. Dilanian's eyes dropped back to his phone as he said, "Sh-t" and then "f-ck." All Melvin could say was, "OK," as producers went back to him. The look on Melvin's face is just amazing.
Just complete shock and maybe worry considering Dilanian covers national security for NBC. He doesn't seem like the kind of guy you want reacting like that to a text -- or whatever was on his phone. It's kind of disconcerting.
Hopefully, Dilanian just realized he had forgotten his anniversary or to pick up the dry cleaning.
UPDATE: Dilanian released the following explanation for what happened here. It does not appear he forgot to pick up the dry cleaning.