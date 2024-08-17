What channel is the Commanders at Dolphins on: How to watch, stream, TV channel, NFL preseason
By Kilty Cleary
The Miami Dolphins will host the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
The Dolphins are looking to build on their 20-13 victory over the Falcons in their preseason opener, but the game didn’t give fans much of a look at their starting offense.
With the second preseason game often serving as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, the Dolphins will look for Tua Tagovailoa to get some snaps before they close out the preseason next week.
The Commanders gave their No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels who did not disappoint. Daniels connected with Dyami Brown on a beautiful 42-yard pass that set up his 3-yard touchdown run.
Coach Dan Quinn has confirmed that Daniels will start against the Dolphins, giving him another opportunity to build on his strong start.
Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS ( Washington, DC), NBC (WPTV-FL)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins (-4.5)