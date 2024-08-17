What channel is the Bills vs. Steelers on: How to watch, stream, TV, NFL preseason
By Kilty Cleary
The Buffalo Bills will hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Ssaturday evening.
The Bills are coming off a rough start to their preseason, suffering a 33-6 loss to the Bears. Josh Allen and company struggled to find their footing all game. Look for Buffalo to come out with more intensity, especially on offense, as they work to establish a rhythm and get back on track.
The Steelers are coming off a disappointing preseason opener, where they fell 20-12 to the Texans. However, they’re looking to bounce back tonight with their starting quarterback, Russell Wilson, making his debut in a Steelers uniform.
Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, CBS (WIVB-Buffalo, NY), CBS (KDKA-Pittsburgh, PA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1.5)