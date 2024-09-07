The Big Lead

What channel is Ohio State vs Western Michigan, live stream, TV channel, time

Western Michigan will take on No. 2 Ohio State in Week 2 of college football action on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Sept. 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for warmups before an NCAA Division I football game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.
/ Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Western Michigan Broncos take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium! Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Western Michigan may have fallen short in their opener against the Wisconsin Badgers, but they proved they can hang with the big boys. Despite the loss, the Broncos showed resilience and will be looking to make some noise in the Shoe.

WATCH: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan on Big Ten Network

As for Ohio State, they started slow but finished strong in their opener against Akron. The Zips actually led 3-0 in the first quarter, but once the Buckeyes got going, there was no stopping them. Ohio State rolled to a 52-6 win, with new QB Will Howard, a transfer from Kansas State.

Western Michigan vs #2 Ohio State

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Western Michigan vs #2 Ohio State (-37.5)

O/U: 54.5