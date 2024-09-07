What channel is Kansas vs Illinois on tonight? Time, TV and streaming information
By Kilty Cleary
We have some prime-time action as the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) hit the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) in a Saturday night showdown under the lights in Champaign. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, and this one’s got all the ingredients for an epic matchup.
Kansas, fresh off a dominant opening win, made a statement by crushing FCS Lindenwood in Week 1. The Jayhawks ran wild with 7.5 yards per rushing attempt, racking up a massive 530 total yards. On the other side, the Fighting Illini also flexed their muscles in Week 1, shutting out FCS Eastern Illinois with a convincing 45-0 victory.
Will the Jayhawks keep their high-powered offense humming, or can the Illini defend their turf and pull off the upset?
#19 Kansas vs Illinois
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas (-5.5) vs Illinois
O/U: 58.5