The Big Lead

What channel is Kansas vs Illinois on tonight? Time, TV and streaming information

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) looks back after a touchdown against Lindenwood Lions in the second quarter Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Children's Mercy Park.
Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) looks back after a touchdown against Lindenwood Lions in the second quarter Thursday, August 29, 2024 at Children's Mercy Park. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitter

We have some prime-time action as the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) hit the road to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) in a Saturday night showdown under the lights in Champaign. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET, and this one’s got all the ingredients for an epic matchup.

Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo

Kansas, fresh off a dominant opening win, made a statement by crushing FCS Lindenwood in Week 1. The Jayhawks ran wild with 7.5 yards per rushing attempt, racking up a massive 530 total yards. On the other side, the Fighting Illini also flexed their muscles in Week 1, shutting out FCS Eastern Illinois with a convincing 45-0 victory.

Will the Jayhawks keep their high-powered offense humming, or can the Illini defend their turf and pull off the upset?

Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo

#19 Kansas vs Illinois

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Kansas (-5.5) vs Illinois

O/U: 58.5