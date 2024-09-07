The Big Lead

What channel is Houston vs Oklahoma, live stream, TV channel, time

Houston will take on No. 15 Oklahoma under the lights on Saturday night.

By Kilty Cleary

Oklahoma defensive back Kani Walker (26) yells to fans in the first half of an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oklahoma defensive back Kani Walker (26) yells to fans in the first half of an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Houston Cougars (0-1) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) this Saturday at Gaylord Family – Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The Cougars will be looking for redemption after their tough home opener against UNLV, where they stumbled to a 27-7 loss. Houston struggled offensively, managing just one touchdown with 1 minute left in regulation to avoid a shutout.

WATCH: Oklahoma vs Houston on SEC Network

The Sooners are coming off a dominant 51-3 win over Temple, where They were relentless on both sides of the ball, racking up 220 rushing yards and forcing 4 fumbles while also snagging 2 interceptions.

#15 Oklahoma vs Houston