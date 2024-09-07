What channel is Houston vs Oklahoma, live stream, TV channel, time
Houston will take on No. 15 Oklahoma under the lights on Saturday night.
By Kilty Cleary
The Houston Cougars (0-1) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) this Saturday at Gaylord Family – Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.
The Cougars will be looking for redemption after their tough home opener against UNLV, where they stumbled to a 27-7 loss. Houston struggled offensively, managing just one touchdown with 1 minute left in regulation to avoid a shutout.
WATCH: Oklahoma vs Houston on SEC Network
The Sooners are coming off a dominant 51-3 win over Temple, where They were relentless on both sides of the ball, racking up 220 rushing yards and forcing 4 fumbles while also snagging 2 interceptions.
#15 Oklahoma vs Houston
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games FREE | Stream on Fubo)