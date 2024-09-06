What channel is Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, live stream, time, how to watch and stream
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles are bringing the heat to Brazil for a historic NFL showdown on Friday at 8:15 p.m. in Corinthians Arena. You can catch all the action live, even if you’re not in São Paulo.
The Eagles are coming off a stellar season, led by their star quarterback Jalen Hurts, and their explosive WR duo, AJ Brown and De’Vonta Smith. They’ve also added the game-changing RB Saquon Barkley, who came from the division rival, Giants. With this loaded offense, Philly is ready to make a statement!
The Packers are on the come up too, with their young quarterback phenom Jordan Love, who is entering his second season as a starter and is ready to shine. And with the addition of powerhouse running back Josh Jacobs, coming over from the Raiders, the Packers are looking to spoil the Eagles’ party and pull off a big win.
Tune into tonight's game, we have you covered locally in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Friday, September 6
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Local: NBC (WTMJ- Milwaukee, WI), NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-2)
O/U: 49