West Virginia vs Kansas: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the college football action this week between West Virginia and Kansas live on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scores a touchdown during the first half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers will look to rebound after a 38-34 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite the loss, West Virginia’s offense showed flashes of promise, led by quarterback Garrett Greene, who threw for 210 yards on 16-of-30 passing (53.3%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jayhawks also come off a tough loss, falling 23-20 to the UNLV Rebels. Quarterback Jalon Daniels had an up-and-down performance, throwing for 153 yards on 12-of-24 passing but failing to throw a touchdown and tossing two interceptions.

Both teams looking to bounce back, this will be a battle that you won't want to miss on Saturday.

Kansas vs. West Virginia

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Kansas vs. West Virginia (-1)

O/U: 55.5

