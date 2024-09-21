West Virginia vs Kansas: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The Mountaineers will look to rebound after a 38-34 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite the loss, West Virginia’s offense showed flashes of promise, led by quarterback Garrett Greene, who threw for 210 yards on 16-of-30 passing (53.3%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Jayhawks also come off a tough loss, falling 23-20 to the UNLV Rebels. Quarterback Jalon Daniels had an up-and-down performance, throwing for 153 yards on 12-of-24 passing but failing to throw a touchdown and tossing two interceptions.
Both teams looking to bounce back, this will be a battle that you won't want to miss on Saturday.
Kansas vs. West Virginia
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas vs. West Virginia (-1)
O/U: 55.5
