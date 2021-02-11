Wendy's Twitter Account Destroys Tampa Bay Rays on National Roast Day
By Liam McKeone | Feb 11, 2021, 3:44 PM EST
Today is apparently National Roast Day. Not "roast" in the culinary sense, but "roast" in the insulting sense. They really do have a day for everything these days.
Anyhow, the official Wendy's Twitter account offered to roast anybody and everybody. How kind of them to provide this public service.
Wendy's has an unusual reputation for a fast-food company in that its social media game usually ranks among the best of the brands. It was not so long ago that the restaurant dropped a mixtape and dissed the hell out of McDonald's, after all. So anybody reading this should reply to that tweet at your own risk.
The Tampa Bay Rays bravely stepped up to the plate and displayed none of the above recommended caution. Wendy's ruined them. Destroyed them. Simply devastated them.
This was tweeted with less regard for human life than LeBron James had when he dunked on Kevin Garnett. My goodness.
For those who aren't in the know, Wendy's is referencing this year's World Series when Tampa Bay pulled Blake Snell in the sixth inning of Game 6 and proceeded to lose both that game and the series at large. Snell was subsequently traded to the San Diego Padres.
The Rays' Twitter account should probably go into hibernation for a while until spring training starts or something. There's no coming back from that.