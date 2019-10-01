The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

By Liam McKeone | Oct 01 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Kyle Fuller #23, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21, and Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears meet in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Your NFL power rankings heading into Week 5 of the regular season.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
The Dolphins resembled a professional football team for one half against the Chargers, then regressed back to their standard state. Still, signs of progress remain just that-- progress.

31. Washington Redskins (0-4)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants breaks up a touchdown catch against Jeremy Sprinkle #87 of the Washington Redskins during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Dwayne Haskins was finally thrown to the wolves, and it went poorly. After starting the year relatively competitive, everything is falling apart.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-4)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes over the defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Young pieces succeeding in A.J. Green's absence is the only positive takeaway through a month of football. Everything else doesn't look good, even against comparable competition in Pittsburgh.

29. Denver Broncos (0-4)

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field during an injury timeout in the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
They lost on a late touchdown after leading after the two-minute warning... again. Bradley Chubb is out for the year. Joe Flacco is this team's last hope-- which is to say, they're hopeless.

28. New York Jets (0-3)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on during the second quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Sam Darnold had another week to get healthy, so the bye was a success. But the Jets have a strong claim to the worst team in football not based in Miami without their starting QB, and here's where they'll remain until he returns.

27. Arizona Cardinals (0-3-1)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 29: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
The Cardinals are a fun offensive team, even if they aren't particularly good. That's all that was required in the first year of the new era of Arizona football. They'll struggle to win more than a few games and will get dominated by the best, but the scheme alone will keep things interesting among the bottom half of opponents in the league.

26. New York Giants (2-2)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 29: Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants celebrates after breaking up a touchdown catch against Jeremy Sprinkle #87 of the Washington Redskins during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Danny Dimes fell back to Earth with two picks, but the defense found its footing. The Giants are showing flashes of building... something. Not sure what yet.

25. Oakland Raiders (2-2)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the sideline during game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
The Raiders needed a lot of luck to beat a toothless Colts team. They sit at .500, but it's hard to feel optimistic, especially after Vontaze Burfict (somehow a crucial part of that defense) was suspended for the year.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Running back Jaylen Samuels #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a run against the defense of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
The offense looked potent, but the Bengals aren't exactly top of the class in terms of competition. Encouraging, but the execution wasn't clean enough to warrant much optimism. The defense had a monster day, which could kick-start a unit that's had a slow start to the year.

23. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jayon Brown #55 of the Tennessee Titans tackled Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Falcons have the theoretical firepower to hang with everybody, but they haven't so far. Dan Quinn's chair is quickly becoming the hottest in America. It's too early to completely give up hope, but they're running out of time to figure it out.

22. Tennessee Titans (2-2)

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates making a reception for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Man, what a weird team. One week they'll be dead on offense, the next A.J. Brown has two touchdowns on 13 routes. Confusion doesn't inspire optimism, but we could see the Titans move drastically in one direction or the other by this time next week.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars passes against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Gardner Minshew II has had his downs, but also his ups, and that's enough for Jags fans who generally lost all hope when Nick Foles went down. The last-second heroics won't work against teams that aren't the Broncos, but he's made Jacksonville must-view television on Sundays, something even Blake Bortles couldn't accomplish.

20. Indianapolis Colts (2-2)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chester Rogers #80 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Drops killed Indy in a game they could have, and should have, won. But they were missing Darius Leonard, Malik Hooker, and T.Y. Hilton. Those guys are important, to say the least. As long as they can avoid errors, the Colts can stick with most teams, but the ceiling remains set in stone.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a sack against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Bucs came out of nowhere and dropped 55 points against the Rams. Fifty-five! The Rams generously helped out with a dose of turnovers, but the offense really clicked this week, which makes Tampa Bay a dangerous team to face. We'll hold the hype until they do it again against a better defense, but they did look good, and Shaquil Barrett looks like a bonafide star on the defensive side of things.

18. Carolina Panthers (2-2)

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Kyle Allen #7 of the Carolina Panthers rolls out to pass in the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Kyle Allen wasn't going to throw four touchdowns every week, but he did just enough to get the Panthers past a good Texans squad-- even if Houston helped them out with a few unforced errors. The QB controversy isn't there yet, but if Allen keeps winning and pushing Carolina up this list, well...

17. Cleveland Browns (2-2)

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 29: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Browns finally broke their offense open against a solid defense in Baltimore, but were aided by a huge Nick Chubb run and some poor play by the Ravens. There's still a lot of work to be done, and Jarvis Landry's concussion in tandem with Odell Beckham Jr.'s lack of production is a concern. But this might be just what Cleveland needed.

16. Minnesota Vikings (2-2)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears avoids a tackle by Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings during a game at Soldier Field on September 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Vikings 16-6. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Vikings are spending an awful lot of money on their offensive skill positions to be this bad, even against the Bears' defense. Unless Kirk Cousins can effectively push the ball down the field, they'll struggle like this most weeks.

15. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the team in the locker room following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Steelers 24-20. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
The real bye week winners, the Niners emerged from Week 4 as the only undefeated team in the NFC. Their strength of schedule hasn't been too high, but no losses counts for something.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 29: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers on the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
It looked like the Chargers were going to do it again when they were tied 10-10 with the bottom-dwelling Dolphins before dropping 20 straight points and strolling to victory. Melvin Gordon only makes the offense better, but the defense remains a big question mark, and Melvin Ingram will miss a few weeks with injury.

13. Detroit Lions (2-1-1)

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions runs for a first down as Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes the stop during the second quarter of the game at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Kansas City defeated Detroit 34-30. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
The Lions were up on the Chiefs with two minutes to go, which is a plus. But it was a winnable game, at home, that they lost. Tough to twist that into a positive, especially when the team they almost felled was the KC powerhouse. The turnovers were brutal, and could become a big problem.

12. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints, Marcus Williams #43 and Marshon Lattimore #23 breaks up a pass intended for Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
The Saints' defensive line stepped up in a big way to deliver an ugly win this week, stifling the dangerous Dallas running game. Teddy Bridgewater looked worse than last week, and the defense can't play this well every week, but this was a big win against a potential playoff foe.

11. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Ravens faltered after a tough loss against the Chiefs. Lamar Jackson finally fell down to Earth but still threw three touchdowns. The defense was of more concern. Giving up 40 to a struggling Browns offense in a game that might matter down the line for playoff seeding is a tough blow.

10. Houston Texans (2-2)

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans runs after being called down during a game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Panthers defeated the Texans 16-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A tough loss for Houston here. Nobody could pick up the slack on the rare off day for Deshaun Watson, and Bill O'Brien continued his habit of making several puzzling and crucial coaching decisions at the wrong time.

9. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saintsreacts after a first down during the second half of a NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Things looked real ugly in Dallas' first real matchup after starting the year with the Giants, Redskins, and Dolphins. Nobody has seen their offensive line get manhandled like that in quite some time. Fixable issues, but Dak Prescott's inability to get anything going without the run game is a concern.

8. Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams straight arms M.J. Stewart #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before running in for a touchdown in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Tampa Bay won 55-40. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
Jared Goff had a tough day, but it was much worse for the offensive line and defense. Fifty-five points to a Bucs team that hasn't looked very good is, uh, not great. The defensive issues from last year have carried over, it would appear.

7. Green Bay Packers (3-1)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet after the Eagles beat the Packers 34-27 at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
The goal-line interception against Philadelphia may yet come back to haunt them, but the offense showed signs of warming up, a dangerous proposition.

6. Buffalo Bills (3-1)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after throwing an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Patriots beat the Bills 16 to 10. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
It was a tough loss, but the Bills defense was essentially perfect and a blocked punt was ultimately the difference. Against the Patriots, that's as good of a loss as they come. If Josh Allen can stop turning the ball over, this is a very dangerous unit.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Nigel Bradham #53 and Jordan Howard #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after the interception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
The defense stepped up when it mattered against the Packers, but it remains a weakness. The offense will be dangerous when everyone is healthy, but Carson Wentz still has a few minor issues to figure out.

4. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 29: Will Dissly #88 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a first half touchdown from Russell Wilson #3 while being defended by Byron Murphy Jr #33 of the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Seattle did what good teams do: go into a divisional foe's building and take care of business. Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah looked like a potent combo.

3. Chicago Bears (3-1)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears avoids a tackle by Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings to score a touchdown during a game at Soldier Field on September 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Vikings 16-6. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The defense remains the best of them all, and the offense shouldn't suffer too much in the hands of Chase Daniel.

2. New England Patriots (4-0)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills makes a first down reception while being defended by Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on September 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 16-10. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
A brutal performance on offense drops the Patriots out of the top spot for the first time this season. The defense remains elite, but they've teed off on inexperienced or below-average QBs outside of Week 1. Tom Brady and Co. will figure it out, but for now, it's a concern.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a third quarter touchdown during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Kansas City defeated Detroit 34-30. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
It was sloppy, but a win is a win, and the Chiefs eked out a tough one in Detroit. Patrick Mahomes throwing no touchdowns may not happen again this season, and they still pulled it out. It's neck-and-neck with New England, but for now, the Chiefs have the edge.