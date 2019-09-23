TBL LogoTBL Logo
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings

By Liam McKeone | Sep 24 2019

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates as the Chiefs defeat the Baltimore Ravens 33-28 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Your weekly NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 4.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Taco Charlton #96 of the Miami Dolphins before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Josh Rosen looks like he could inject some life into Miami, and they looked adequate at times against the Cowboys. Still the worst team in the league, but things aren't quite as bleak as they were this time last week.

31. New York Jets (0-3)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Without Sam Darnold, this is an awful football team. When healthy, they're competitive, but as is, Le'Veon Bell needs help to win a game.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals attempts to tackle Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills during a game at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
For all of the yards Andy Dalton has put up, the Bengals still average only 18 points per game. The defense isn't going to win anything on their own. It's a transitional year, and their record will continue to reflect that.

29. Denver Broncos (0-3)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 22, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
We knew the offense would be bad, but it is a legitimate shock that the defense is in tatters, too. Most, including yours truly, thought it would be one of the best units in the league with Vic Fangio at the helm. Instead, they have ZERO (!!!!) sacks with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb on their team. This is a worst-case scenario for Denver.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Kicker Matt Gay #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks down dejectedly after missing what would have been the game-winning field as time expired during the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Offensively, things clicked against the Giants. But they let New York waltz right back into the game and missed a chip-shot field goal for the win. The Bucs can turn it around, but seem permanently situated on the edge of disaster.

27. Arizona Cardinals (0-2-1)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals talks with Kyler Murray #1 on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.Panthers won 38-20. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Arizona can make things happen on offense, but every other aspect of their team needs major work. The Larry Fitzgerald resurgence has been an absolute treat, though.

26. Washington Redskins (0-3)

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Case Keenum is medicore and the defense, the unit that was supposed to carry the team this year, is struggling as a whole. Terry McLaurin seems like a future stud, but he alone will not bring wins to Washington.

25. Oakland Raiders (1-2)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 22: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders passes the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
The Raiders have some fun young pieces, but that talent translating to wins seems like a far-off destination.

24. Tennessee Titans (1-2)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars forces a fumble by Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Another underwhelming season seems to be in the cards for Tennessee. Marcus Mariota is failing what feels like his final audition as a Titan so far.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with James Washington #13, JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 and Mason Rudolph #2 after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Mason Rudolph looked overwhelmed throughout most of his first start, but had his moments. The verdict is still out on him. But this team doesn't have the makings of a playoff sleeper.

22. New York Giants (1-2)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants waits in the tunnel during pre-game before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Daniel Jones. That is all.

Actuality, Jones' first start was exciting, but they were lucky to stay in the game. The team just isn't there yet on defense, no matter how good Jones might play this year.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II 15 after defeating the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)
Gardner Minshew II turning out to be a serviceable quarterback may very well be the best storyline in the NFL this year. Not much else has gone well, and Jalen Ramsey wants a trade. They'll be fascinating to watch, but beating the Titans doesn't vault them into AFC South contention.

20. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked by Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams and Dante Fowler Jr. #56 during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Well, this has been disappointing. Everyone outside of the AFC North wanted the Browns to be good. But Freddie Kitchens looks out of his league and Baker Mayfield doesn't look anything like the guy we saw last year.

19. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Kyle Allen #7 and wide receiver Jarius Wright #13 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate a touchdown in the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Carolina Panthers won 38-20. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
While Kyle Allen injecting life into the offense was encouraging, let's see him do it against a team other than the Cardinals before we crown him king of Carolina. It does mean Cam Newton can take his time getting back, a big positive.

18. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Easily one of this year's most disappointing teams, it's unclear what isn't clicking in Atlanta. But nothing is working and they lost Keanu Neal for the season again after getting smacked by the Colts. They need to turn it around quickly.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers sets to pass in the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
The offense hasn't looked anywhere close to last year's iteration and the defense has suffered with no Derwin James. Not sure what the solution is, but the problems are clear.

16. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 22: Zach Pascal #14 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after making a touchdown catch during the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
The plan is now clear -- an offense that doesn't turn the ball over and a stingy defense that doesn't give up big plays can win. But that makes for a low-ceiling team and they just lost a crucial cog in Malik Hooker. Atlanta was a big win, but the Colts don't scare anyone.

15. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Dante Pettis #18 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts to gaining a first down during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)
Jimmy Garoppolo is getting back to his old self, but he isn't there yet. The pass rush has been frightening and lived in Pittsburgh's backfield. But considering their easy opening three games, the Niners still have some things to prove.

14. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after making the game clinching interception in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Cincinnati 21-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
The Bills are undefeated, and Orchard Park rejoices. The defense has forced seven turnovers through three games. But Josh Allen has turned the ball over six times by himself. Much to work on, but many reasons for optimism.

13. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamal Agnew #39 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his 100 yard kick off return for a touchdown with teammates Dee Virgin #30,Nick Bawden #46,C.J. Moore #49,Miles Killebrew #35,Logan Thomas #82 and Mike Ford #38 in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The Lions won a big game in Philly on Sunday despite several attempts to blow it. Everything is still coming together, but scraping together two wins against competitive teams in consecutive weeks is what good teams do. Detroit isn't there yet, but they're on the way .

12. New Orleans Saints (2-1)

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints waves to fans as he jogs off the field after a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLInk Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Saints won 33-27. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
There are few tougher tasks in the NFL than to start your backup quarterback and march into CenturyLink Field to beat the Seahawks. Sean Payton did just that. New Orleans won't return to powerhouse status until Drew Brees comes back, but they'll be fine in the meantime, even if they won't see as much good fortune as they did on Sunday.

11. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 22: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a first down against the Oakland Raiders during the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
The offense finally broke it open this week, but it was against the Raiders. Dalvin Cook is the real deal, but can he hold up under this kind of workload?

10. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions makes the touchdown catch as Sidney Jones #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Detroit Lions defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Both injuries and drops have been continuous and unforgiving, and they lost a very winnable game against the Lions. Still, Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson are tough to bet against.

9. Chicago Bears

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 15: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears throws as he warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
The defense certainly looks the part of a championship unit. Can Mitch Trubisky do just enough to prevent his team from losing? He did against Washington, but whether he can do it against the best of the best remains the question mark that will define this season.

8. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks is pressured by defensive linemen Mario Edwards Jr. #97 of the New Orleans Saints and Marcus Davenport #92 during the second half of a game at CenturyLInk Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Saints won 33-27. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Dropping a home game to Teddy Bridgewater is brutal, but some wonky things happened during that game. Such losses happen. They're still a tough matchup with anyone in the league.

7. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scrambles for a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Baltimore may not have come away without a W, but it proved it belongs among the cream of the crop in this league by sticking with the Kansas City juggernaut. If there's such thing as an encouraging loss, this is as close as it gets.

6. Houston Texans (2-1)

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans is hoisted up by Greg Mancz #65 after throwing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 22, 2019 in Carson, California. The Texans defeated the Chargers 27-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Each week Deshaun Watson exits the field healthy seems like a victory by itself, but the Texans have proven themselves to be a good football team and beat the Chargers without much trouble. They need to keep it improving, but right now Houston looks like it could beat anybody.

5. Green Bay Packers (3-0)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers score a touchdown in the first quarter against Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field on September 22, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
The defense looks excellent, to the joy of Packers fans. The offense is puzzlingly inefficient, to the extreme frustration of Packers fans. Aaron Rodgers remains their quarterback, to the dismay of us all. There's definitely reason to be concerned about the offense, but I'd bet on Rodgers figuring it out sooner rather than later.

4. Dallas Cowboys (3-0)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
As expected, Dallas steamrolled the hapless Dolphins. They seem quite well-rounded. New Orleans will be its first real test.

3. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Clay Matthews #52 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a fourth quarter tackle while returning to the bench during a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Their SNF matchup with Cleveland was probably a bit closer than it should've been, but all's fine in La La Land.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Defensive end Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded the Ravens who sits at the top of the totem pole. Nothing to worry about in KC yet.

1. New England Patriots (3-0)

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after running onto the field prior to the start of the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Antonio Brown is gone, which reduces the Patriots from ridiculous Super Bowl favorites to regular old favorites. The defense hasn't given up a TD in 180 minutes of football, and the offense has room to improve. The Jets didn't stand a chance, and no one does until the halfway mark of the year.