The Big Lead

Week 2: Western Illinois vs. Indiana live stream, TV channel, time

Catch all the action as Indiana takes on Western Illinois in Week 2, stream all the action live.

By Kilty Cleary

Aug 31, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Florida International Panthers.
Aug 31, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino (97) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Florida International Panthers. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Indiana Hoosiers are set to take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks in non-conference action on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Indiana will be looking to notch their 15th consecutive win against an FCS opponent, keeping their streak alive as they dominate non-conference play.

WATCH: Western Illinois vs. Indiana on Big Ten Network

With an impressive 17-1 record against FCS teams, Indiana’s confidence is sky-high after an opening week 31-7 win over Florida International.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois is eager for a win. Western Illinois is on a rough 25-game losing streak and hasn’t tasted victory in nearly three years. They’re hoping Friday’s game will be their turning point, but the Hoosiers have other plans.

WATCH: Western Illinois vs. Indiana on Big Ten Network

Western Illinois vs. Indiana

  • Date: Friday, September 6
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Western Illinois vs. Indiana -44.5

O/U; 54.5