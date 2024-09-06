Week 2: Western Illinois vs. Indiana live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The Indiana Hoosiers are set to take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks in non-conference action on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Indiana will be looking to notch their 15th consecutive win against an FCS opponent, keeping their streak alive as they dominate non-conference play.
WATCH: Western Illinois vs. Indiana on Big Ten Network
With an impressive 17-1 record against FCS teams, Indiana’s confidence is sky-high after an opening week 31-7 win over Florida International.
Meanwhile, Western Illinois is eager for a win. Western Illinois is on a rough 25-game losing streak and hasn’t tasted victory in nearly three years. They’re hoping Friday’s game will be their turning point, but the Hoosiers have other plans.
WATCH: Western Illinois vs. Indiana on Big Ten Network
Western Illinois vs. Indiana
- Date: Friday, September 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Western Illinois vs. Indiana -44.5
O/U; 54.5