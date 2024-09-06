The Big Lead

Week 2: How to watch BYU at SMU, live stream, TV channel, time

Don't miss the Week 2 matchup between BYU and SMU! Find out how to watch and stream the action here.

By Kilty Cleary

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jake Bailey (12) runs with the ball. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The SMU Mustangs (2-0) will host the BYU Cougars (1-0) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas in college football action under the lights on Friday night.

The Mustangs have had an interesting start to their season. They squeaked by Nevada with a 29-24 win, and in their second game, SMU demolished Houston Christian 59-7. Running back Brashard Smith has racked up 175 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in just two games as he looks to continue his dominance on the ground.

The Cougars come in hot after a 41-13 win over Southern Illinois, quarterback Jake Retzlaff was on fire, throwing for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns, showing why BYU is a threat through the air. Chase Roberts is a threat down the field, putting up 108 yards on 7 receptions against SIU and is poised to be a big factor again.

Tune in tonight, here is everything you need to stream the action for free:

BYU at SMU

  • Date: Friday, September 6
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM

BYU at SMU (-12.5)

O/U: 55.5