NFL Picks and Predictions for Week 17
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 24 2019
The final week of the NFL season has arrived and, gotta be honest, it's been a solid year for The Big Lead staff, with all but two people above .500. Now it all comes down to Week 17, where there are a lot of road favorites and some big playoff implications. Here are our staff picks for the final week of the regular season based on lines from Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.
Season Record: Stephen Douglas 87-68-4; Ryan Glasspiegel 86-67-4; Brian Giuffra 79-66-4; Ryan Phillips 82-73-4; Bobby Burack 76-78-4; Liam McKeone 70-86-4.
Titans (-4) at Texans
Giuffra: Texans 30, Titans 28
McKeone: Titans 24, Texans 21
Burack: Texans 31, Titans 23
Glasspiegel: Texans cover
Phillips: Texans 31, Titans 28
Browns (-3) at Bengals
Giuffra: Browns 27, Bengals 20
McKeone: Browns 30, Bengals 20
Burack: Browns 23, Bengals 17
Glasspiegel: Browns cover
Phillips: Browns 24, Bengals 20
Saints (-13) at Panthers
Giuffra: Saints 34, Panthers 28
McKeone: Saints 34, Panthers 24
Burack: Saints 33, Panthers 17
Glasspiegel: Saints cover
Phillips: Saints 38, Panthers 21
Falcons at Bucs (PK)
Giuffra: Falcons 30, Bucs 28
McKeone: Bucs 38, Falcons 31
Burack: Bucs 27, Falcons 23
Glasspiegel: Bucs cover
Phillips: Bucs 31, Falcons 28
Jets at Bills (-1.5)
Giuffra: Bills 24, Jets 17
McKeone: Bills 24, Jets 10
Burack: Jets 21, Bills 13
Glasspiegel: Bills cover
Phillips: Bills 27, Jets 21
Eagles (-4.5) at Giants
Giuffra: Eagles 27, Giants 14
McKeone: Eagles 30, Giants 27
Burack: Eagles 28, Giants 24
Glasspiegel: Eagles cover
Phillips: Eagles 31, Giants 21
Steelers (-2) at Ravens
Giuffra: Steelers 24, Ravens 20
McKeone: Ravens 21, Steelers 17
Burack: Steelers 21, Ravens 13
Glasspiegel: Ravens cover
Phillips: Steelers 17, Ravens 14
Chargers at Chiefs (-8)
Giuffra: Chiefs 32, Chargers 20
McKeone: Chiefs 36, Chargers 27
Burack: Chargers 28, Chiefs 20
Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover
Phillips: Chiefs 41, Chargers 24
Raiders at Broncos (-3.5)
Giuffra: Broncos 28, Raiders 24
McKeone: Broncos 27, Raiders 24
Burack: Raiders 27, Broncos 21
Glasspiegel: Broncos cover
Phillips: Broncos 28, Raiders 21
49ers (-3) at Seahawks
Giuffra: Seahawks 28, 49ers 24
McKeone: Seahawks 31, 49ers 30
Burack: 49ers 37, Seahawks 23
Glasspiegel: 49ers cover
Phillips: Seahawks 31, 49ers 30