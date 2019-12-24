NFL Picks and Predictions for Week 17 By Brian Giuffra | Dec 24 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks | Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The final week of the NFL season has arrived and, gotta be honest, it's been a solid year for The Big Lead staff, with all but two people above .500. Now it all comes down to Week 17, where there are a lot of road favorites and some big playoff implications. Here are our staff picks for the final week of the regular season based on lines from Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Stephen Douglas 87-68-4; Ryan Glasspiegel 86-67-4; Brian Giuffra 79-66-4; Ryan Phillips 82-73-4; Bobby Burack 76-78-4; Liam McKeone 70-86-4.

Titans (-4) at Texans

Giuffra: Texans 30, Titans 28

McKeone: Titans 24, Texans 21

Burack: Texans 31, Titans 23

Glasspiegel: Texans cover

Phillips: Texans 31, Titans 28

Browns (-3) at Bengals

Giuffra: Browns 27, Bengals 20

McKeone: Browns 30, Bengals 20

Burack: Browns 23, Bengals 17

Glasspiegel: Browns cover

Phillips: Browns 24, Bengals 20

Saints (-13) at Panthers

Giuffra: Saints 34, Panthers 28

McKeone: Saints 34, Panthers 24

Burack: Saints 33, Panthers 17

Glasspiegel: Saints cover

Phillips: Saints 38, Panthers 21

Falcons at Bucs (PK)

Giuffra: Falcons 30, Bucs 28

McKeone: Bucs 38, Falcons 31

Burack: Bucs 27, Falcons 23

Glasspiegel: Bucs cover

Phillips: Bucs 31, Falcons 28

Jets at Bills (-1.5)

Giuffra: Bills 24, Jets 17

McKeone: Bills 24, Jets 10

Burack: Jets 21, Bills 13

Glasspiegel: Bills cover

Phillips: Bills 27, Jets 21

Eagles (-4.5) at Giants

Giuffra: Eagles 27, Giants 14

McKeone: Eagles 30, Giants 27

Burack: Eagles 28, Giants 24

Glasspiegel: Eagles cover

Phillips: Eagles 31, Giants 21

Steelers (-2) at Ravens

Giuffra: Steelers 24, Ravens 20

McKeone: Ravens 21, Steelers 17

Burack: Steelers 21, Ravens 13

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover

Phillips: Steelers 17, Ravens 14

Chargers at Chiefs (-8)

Giuffra: Chiefs 32, Chargers 20

McKeone: Chiefs 36, Chargers 27

Burack: Chargers 28, Chiefs 20

Glasspiegel: Chiefs cover

Phillips: Chiefs 41, Chargers 24

Raiders at Broncos (-3.5)

Giuffra: Broncos 28, Raiders 24

McKeone: Broncos 27, Raiders 24

Burack: Raiders 27, Broncos 21

Glasspiegel: Broncos cover

Phillips: Broncos 28, Raiders 21

49ers (-3) at Seahawks

Giuffra: Seahawks 28, 49ers 24

McKeone: Seahawks 31, 49ers 30

Burack: 49ers 37, Seahawks 23

Glasspiegel: 49ers cover

Phillips: Seahawks 31, 49ers 30