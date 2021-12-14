Week 15 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Another nine-win week moves The Big Lead's record to an entirely profitable 96-87 on the year. Much like the Kansas City Chiefs, it appears the stumbles and false starts are in the rearview window and the best results lie ahead. Here are our Week 15 predictions and picks against the spread (all odds viaWynnBet).
CHIEFS (-3.5) over CHARGERS
It was fun while it lasted, this NFL without the inevitablity of an unstoppable Kansas City offense looming. A five-touchdown first half on Sunday suggests all has been fixed and Patrick Mahomes has regained his magic in time for a stretch run. Justin Herbert showed with one throw why he may be the next best thing at quarterback but inconsistency issues continue to be a concern. It's always difficult to lay the hook on the road, though an equitable crowd of red will pack SoFi to the gills. Chiefs 28, Chargers 24
BROWNS (-6) over RAIDERS
Las Vegas is doing the best it can amid a year of tumult. The track ahead looks especially treacherous and Derek Carr isn't exactly the most trusted conductor. Cleveland looked fantastic in a game it had to have against the Ravens and brings a cadre of defensive playmakers each and every Sunday. Browns control the ground, the turnover battle and the scoreboard. Browns 30, Raiders 16
PATRIOTS (+2) over COLTS
Bill Belichick is riding high, armed with a competent quarterback. As always, though, it will be the defense that buoys the Patriots. Not that there's ever a fear of a letdown with this franchise but all eyes will be fixated on the prize of the No. 1 seed. Frankly, we're surprised the line isn't tilted the other way. Patriots 18, Colts 14
PANTHERS (+10) over BILLS
Buffalo has suffered two brutal defeats in the past 14 days in the most public of windows. There could be some fatigue and understandable relaxing of focus as a mediocre opponent rolls into town. All the elements are there for a slow start and a tighter 60 minutes. Bills 27, Panthers 19
LIONS (+13.5) over CARDINALS
Look, we don't care if Dan Campbell fields a team made of entirely electricians. And considering the injury issues in Detroit ,he just may have to. We know one thing about this terrible team: they'll be damned if they get blown out against the number again. A short week and emotional result against Los Angeles could bring enough hangover for a special teams touchdown going the other way to Arizona's chagrin. Cardinals 34, Lions 21
DOLPHINS (-8.5) over JETS
Miami has looked like a brand-new team and may never stop winning. Tua Tagovailoa came back in the form of a franchise quarterback and there's been domination all-around. It's superweird. Meanwhile, are the Jets any closer to having a long-term plan than they were two or three years ago? Doesn't seem like it. Dolphins 33, Jets 17
COWBOYS (-10.5) over GIANTS
The Cowboys' win over WFT was not flawless but a win is a win. The Giants continue to be a bad team, no matter who is under center. If Daniel Jones starts, maybe we're talking about a backdoor cover. But as of now, it's still either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm. It's an easy call, especially with how opportunistic this Dallas defense has turned out to be. Even if it is at MetLife. Cowboys 30, Giants 10
WFT (+4.5) over EAGLES
The Eagles are getting a lot of points here, all things considered. Jalen Hurts will probably play after missing Week 13 with an injury, and the WFT defensive front is in shambles due to their own injury problems and a COVID outbreak, but Taylor Heinicke has shown he can get it done. The Eagles' defense is good but not great. Bet on the money line at your own risk, but this will be a close divisional game as the season winds down. Eagles 24, WFT 21
STEELERS (+2) over TITANS
Once again, the Steelers are underdogs at home. And once again, they will prevail. Pittsburgh has its issues but has proven an extremely tough out in recent weeks. The Titans are still missing a lot of talent due to injury and a win over the Jaguars doesn't justify this line. Betting on a Mike Tomlin team to defend their home turf is a far better choice than banking on Ryan Tannehill to dominate. Steelers 27, Titans 17
TEXANS (+3) over JAGUARS
Unfortunately, this game is on TV again. Not much has changed since they last met in Week 1. Both teams are still awful. The end result will be the same, even with Davis Mills under center instead of Tyrod Taylor. It is not saying much, but Houston is a better-coached team and have been marginally more competitive, especially against teams around their skill level. Will it be Urban Meyer's last gasp as an NFL head coach? We'll see. Texans 16, Jaguars 10
BENGALS (+1.5) over BRONCOS
Coming into Mile High in December and leaving with a win is a tough ask of any team. But the Bengals are legit. Joe Burrow can get it done. The defense has been feisty. Denver beat up on a bad Lions team this past Sunday, yet it still feels hard to completely buy into Teddy Bridgewater and a receiving corps brimming with potential but put forth inconsistent performances. Cincinnati needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive after a heartbreaking loss to the Niners this past week, and they'll get it done. Bengals 28, Broncos 20
49ers (-8.5) over FALCONS
The Falcons are in the playoff picture but don't get it twisted-- they are not a good team. Their point differential is comically negative. They don't really do a lot well. The Niners, meanwhile, are gaining serious momentum as Jimmy Garoppolo and the defense rounds into form. San Francisco should put this one away early. 49ers 37, Falcons 24
PACKERS (-5) over RAVENS
We still don't yet know how severe Lamar Jackson's ankle injury is, but regardless of who will be under center, the Ravens just don't have enough firepower to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense. Baltimore is missing too many pieces on both sides of the ball to keep this close. If Jackson plays, a backdoor cover may be in order, but even that's a tall order for the former MVP. Packers 34, Ravens 17
SEAHAWKS (+7) over RAMS
We've been saying it for a few weeks and it's only become more obvious. Russell Wilson really thinks he's going to snake his way into the playoffs. And much like John Locke from LOST, don't tell him what he can't do. Seahawks 22, Rams 21
SAINTS (+11) over BUCS
This is the riskiest underdog pick of the week, but it could pay off big, and here's why: Sean Payton loves nothing more than giving divisional opponents as much as they can handle, especially late in the year. The Saints don't have much bite offensively but a defense full of veterans isn't letting Tom Brady steamroll them without a fight, even in Tampa. The Bucs beat the Bills last week but blew a rather sizable lead before doing so. We won't get too crazy and predict an upset, but an 11-point cover in primetime? That's something New Orleans can do. Bucs 30, Saints 21
VIKINGS (-3.5) over BEARS
Truly hard to figure out what the hell to do with the Vikings on a week to week basis. For one half of their TNF matchup with the Steelers, they looked dominant. Then they fell apart. Then they managed to do enough to still win. Every week, that's what happens. So in a very not-safe bet, let's bank on the dysfunction of the Bears and Matt Nagy's impending dismissal outweighing the various and serious problems this Mike Zimmer team has. Just like always, though, it will not come easily. Vikings 34, Bears 30