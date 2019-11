Week 13 NFL Picks and Predictions Against the Spread By Brian Giuffra | Nov 27 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Another successful week from The Big Lead staff as we had a week with everyone at or above .500 and Brian Giuffra, Liam McKeone, Stephen Douglas and Ryan Glasspiegel going 6-4. Week 13 provides some massive showdowns, including an NFC-AFC clash between the Ravens and 49ers and an NFC showdown between the Seahawks and Vikings. Here's who we like this week based on lines taken from Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Stephen Douglas 65-53-1; Brian Giuffra 58-50-1; Bobby Burack 61-56-1; Ryan Phillips 61-57-1; Ryan Glasspiegel 61-57-1; Liam McKeone 50-68-1.

Bears (-3) at Lions

Giuffra: Bears 27, Lions 21

McKeone: Bears 24, Lions 10

Phillips: Bears 24, Lions 17

Burack: Bears 27, Lions 17

Douglas: Bears cover, but still ruin the Thanksgiving dinner for everyone

Glasspiegel: Bears cover.

Bills at Cowboys (-7)

Giuffra: Cowboys 28, Bills 25

McKeone: Cowboys 21, Bills 17

Phillips: Cowboys 31, Bills 27

Burack: Cowboys 24, Bills 17

Douglas: Bills win

Glasspiegel: Bills cover.

Saints (-7) at Falcons

Giuffra: Saints 31, Falcons 21

McKeone: Saints 27, Falcons 24

Phillips: Saints 28, Falcons 17

Burack: Falcons 28, Saints 17

Douglas: Saints cover

Glasspiegel: Saints cover.

Titans at Colts (-3)

Giuffra: Colts 24, Titans 23

McKeone: Titans 27, Colts 21

Phillips: Titans 24, Colts 21

Burack: Colts 28, Titans 20

Douglas: Colts cover

Glasspiegel: Titans cover.

49ers at Ravens (-6)

Giuffra: Ravens 25, 49ers 21

McKeone: 49ers 31, Ravens 30

Phillips: Ravens 31, 49ers 30

Burack: 49ers 32, Ravens 17

Douglas: Ravens win, but don't cover

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover.

Rams (-3) at Cardinals

Giuffra: Rams 30, Cardinals 25

McKeone: Cardinals 34, Rams 31

Phillips: Rams 24, Cardinals 17

Burack: Rams 30, Cardinals 20

Douglas: Rams cover

Glasspiegel: Cardinals cover.

Raiders at Chiefs (-9.5)

Giuffra: Chiefs 35, Raiders 24

McKeone: Chiefs 37, Raiders 21

Phillips: Chiefs 41, Raiders 27

Burack: Raiders 30, Chiefs 28

Douglas: Chiefs win, but don't cover

Glasspiegel: Raiders cover.

Browns (-2) at Steelers

Giuffra: Browns 27, Steelers 21

McKeone: Browns 33, Steelers 20

Phillips: Browns 31, Steelers 21

Burack: Steelers 23, Browns 17

Douglas: Browns cover

Glasspiegel: Steelers cover.

Patriots (-3) at Texans

Giuffra: Patriots 35, Texans 30

McKeone: Patriots 28, Texans 24

Phillips: Patriots 27, Texans 21

Burack: Patriots 34, Texans 21

Douglas: Texans win

Glasspiegel: Texans cover.

Vikings at Seahawks (-3)

Giuffra: Seahawks 33, Vikings 28

McKeone: Vikings 34, Seahawks 31

Phillips: Seahawks 34, Vikings 28

Burack: Vikings 37, Seahawks 31

Douglas: Seahawks cover

Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover.