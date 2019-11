Week 13 College Football TV Schedule By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 19 2019 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

(All Times ET)

(All Rankings Reflect AP Poll)

(All Games on Saturday Unless Otherwise Noted)

ABC

#11 Minnesota @ Northwestern, 12:00 p.m.

UCLA @ USC, 3:30 p.m.

#Oregon @ Arizona State, 7:30 p.m.

ACC Network

Liberty @ Virginia, 12:00 p.m. (streaming/local)

Mercer @ North Carolina. 3:30 p.m. (streaming/local)

Syracuse @ Louisville, 4:00 p.m.

Duke @ Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BTN

Nebraska @ Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

CBS

#24 Texas A&M @ #4 Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN

UCF @ Tulane, 12:00 p.m.

#21 SMU @ Navy. 3:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) @ Florida International, 7:00 p.m.

#20 Boise State @ Utah State, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN

North Carolina State @ Georgia Tech, 8:00 p.m. (Thursday)

Western Carolina @ #5 Alabama, 12:00 p.m.

#12 Michigan @ Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas @ #1 LSU, 7:00 p.m.

Washington @ Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Eastern Michigan @ Northern Illinois, 7:30 p.m. (Tuesday)

Toledo @ Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. (Wednesday)

Colorado State @ Wyoming, 9:30 p.m. (Friday)

#22 Oklahoma State @ West Virginia, 12:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh @ #25 Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Temple @ #17 Cincinnati, 7:00 p.m.

Nevada @ Fresno State, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN3

East Carolina @ Connecticut, 12:00 p.m.

Air Force @ New Mexico, 2:00 p.m.

Old Dominion @ Middle Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana-Monroe, 5:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Ohio @ Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m. (Tuesday)

Akron @ Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m. (Wednesday)

#18 Memphis @ USF, 4:00 p.m.

Houston @ Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Ball State @ Kent State, 12:00 p.m.

South Alabama @ Georgia State, 2:00 p.m.

Texas State @ #23 Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern @ Arkansas State, 3:00 p.m.

Louisiana Tech @ UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Trou @ Louisiana, 5:00 p.m.

Florida Atlantic @ UTSA, 6:00 p.m.

Fox

#9 Penn State @ #2 Ohio State, 12:00 p.m.

Purdue @ #14 Wisconsin, 4:00 p.m.

TCU @ #8 Oklahoma, 8:00 p.m.

FS1

Michigan State @ Rutgers, 12:00 p.m.

Texas @ #13 Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas State @ Texas Tech, 7:00 p.m.

#7 Utah @ Arizona, 10:00 p.m.

NBCSN

Boston College @ #15 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Network

North Texas @ Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Network

Cal @ Stanford, 4:00 p.m.

Oregon State @ Washington State, 9:00 p.m.

SEC Network

Samford @ #16 Auburn, 12:00 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin @ Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State @ Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. (local/streaming)

Tennessee @ Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian @ Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m. (local/streaming)