Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

By Liam McKeone | Nov 19 2019

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown with Ted Ginn #19 in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)
Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Your weekly power rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Carl Lawson #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after a sack of Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Oakland Raiders | Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Cincinnati is officially eliminated from playoff contention and well on their way to securing the first pick in next year’s draft.

31. Washington Redskins (1-9)

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins reacts after being sacked in the second half during a game against the New York Jets at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
New York Jets v Washington Redskins | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is struggling, but he’s not getting much help either. This is a disaster of a team.

30. Miami Dolphins (2-8)

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Jakeem Grant #19 of the Miami Dolphins makes a catch during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins | Eric Espada/Getty Images

A two-game win streak is more than most expected at any point from Miami, but giving up 37 to an underwhelming Bills unit shows there’s still a lot of work to be done.

29. New York Giants (2-8)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 10: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants in action against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
New York Giants v New York Jets | Al Bello/Getty Images

A bye week hopefully means Daniel Jones’ weapons will get healthy.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a 30-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter of a football game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Turnover issues strike again and the Bucs don’t know any more about their future than they did at start of the season.

27. New York Jets (3-7)

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets throws a pass in the first half against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
New York Jets v Washington Redskins | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Jets beat up on the lowly Redskins with some encouraging offensive progress. Not a win that will catapult them up the power rankings, though.

26. Detroit Lions (3-6-1)

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Jeff Driskel #2 of the Detroit Lions rolls out during the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Dallas defeated Detroit 35-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions | Leon Halip/Getty Images

Jeff Driskel put up a good fight, but the Cowboys were just a better team. With no Matt Stafford, wins will be hard to come by.

25. Cleveland Browns (4-6)

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The defense played well in their win against Pittsburgh, but they’ll be without their best player going forward and the offense still doesn’t look cohesive. Not an optimistic outlook.

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 17: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons watches on against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers | Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

I don’t know what’s gotten into the Falcons, but they clearly aren’t on board with tanking for Chase Young. The defense has improved drastically, which is extremely impressive considering where they were at before the bye.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the football en route to scoring on a 22 rushing touchdown ahead of cornerback Jimmie Ward #20 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Cardinals stepped up and nearly stole one from San Francisco at home. Kyler Murray is very fun to watch, and while this Arizona team still isn't very good, there's a lot of potential to play late-season spoiler to playoff hopeful opponents.

22. Denver Broncos (3-7)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 17: Brandon Allen #2 of the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Denver Broncos v Minnesota Vikings | Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The last quarter was as bad as it can get, but the first three were encouraging enough to give Denver a small boost in the rankings.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 17: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars passes the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Nick Foles didn’t look good, which isn’t a big surprise in his first week back, but this was a massive divisional matchup. He needed to be better.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers prepares to throw the ball during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by S. Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers | Jam Media/Getty Images

Philip Rivers collapsed in the face of a defense that couldn't stop Ryan Tannehill last week.

19. Chicago Bears (4-6)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears passes the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Ah, boy. Someone will be without a job after this Bears season, but it’s impossible to know if it’ll be Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky, Ryan Pace, or all three.

18. Carolina Panthers (5-5)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Allen #7 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after an interception during the second quarter during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Kyle Allen’s magical run comes to an end as he throws four ugly interceptions. Losing to the Falcons is a huge blow to their playoff chances.

17. Tennessee Titans (5-5)

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans enters the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeats Kansas City 35-32. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee TItans | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Tennessee will come off a bye this week to play Jacksonville, and it’s a must-win if they want to stay in wild-card contention.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5)

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 14: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off of the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The end of the game overshadowed a lot of the play, but Pittsburgh’s offense looked terrible throughout the night. The defense can only do so much.

15. Los Angeles Rams (6-4)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown with a television cameramen against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears vLos Angeles Rams | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Todd Gurley proved he was still alive this week, but beating this version of the Bears isn’t worth much right now.

14. Indianapolis Colts (6-4)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts waits for a review with Quenton Nelson #56 and Jacoby Brissett #7 during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Another grind-it-out win against a divisional foe. With the Texans’ flop against Baltimore, Indy stays in the running for the AFC South title.

13. Oakland Raiders (6-4)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals during their NFL game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Oakland Raiders | Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Knock on wood if you’re with me! Jon Gruden and Derek Carr have Oakland keeping pace with Kansas City in the AFC West. Given the injuries and how close every game has been, they may fall off a cliff soon, but for now, they’re fun to watch.

12. Houston Texans (6-4)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens | Rob Carr/Getty Images

So, uh… What happened here? The Ravens are really good, but the Texans were supposed to be, too. Deshaun Watson was bound to have a truly terrible game eventually, but this was a surprising moment for it to happen.

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-4)

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws the ball while pressured by Mike Daniels #96 of the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions | Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Lions shouldn’t have been in the game for as long as they were, but Dak Prescott continues to play some outstanding football as Dallas picks up another W.

10. Buffalo Bills (7-3)

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Star Lotulelei #98 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Shaq Lawson #90 after a sack during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins | Eric Espada/Getty Images

Dropping 37 is a great sign for an offense that can struggle to produce at times. It was against the Dolphins, however, which is an asterisk this year.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is sacked by Kyle Van Noy #53 (L) of the New England Patriots and Dont'a Hightower #54 during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 17-10. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles | Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The defensive front is now more than healthy enough to cover for the issues on the back end. But the lack of receiving options outside of Zach Ertz becomes abundantly clear against upper-echelon units like the Patriots.

8. Minnesota Vikings (8-3)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 17: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after scoring a 54 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Denver Broncos v Minnesota Vikings | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

They didn't look good doing it, but the Vikes picked up the win at home and avoided a brutal loss to the spiraling Broncos.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 18: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Estadio Azteca on November 18, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by S. Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers | Jam Media/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes looked solid and the Chiefs took care of business. If the defense can muster even one turnover per game, it would make all the difference, so Monday night was very encouraging in that regard.

6. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Darnell Savage #26 of the Green Bay Packers and teammates celebrate in front of Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers after getting the stop in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers | Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Coming off a bye, the Packers will look to make a statement on Sunday Night Football against the Niners.

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A bye week for Seattle, and they’ll come off it this week to face off against the Eagles in Philly.

4. New Orleans Saints (8-2)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints pulls down the pass from Drew Brees #9 for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 17, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Will Vragovic/Getty Images

New Orleans bounced back in an annihilation of the Bucs after dropping a home game to the Falcons. Michael Thomas continues to make an MVP case.

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the final moments of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers | Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Niners just barely escaped, but escape they did. Jimmy Garoppolo made the throws when it counted.

2. New England Patriots (9-1)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots defends against Jordan Matthews #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles as Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots tries to make an interception on a Hail Mary as time expires during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 17, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 17-10. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles | Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The offense is struggling mightily but the defense continues to roll in what can only be described as a bizzaro season for New England. Still, great teams grind out wins against other great teams, and a November bout in Philly is just that.

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-2)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a first down in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Everything is going right for the Ravens right now. Nobody can stop their offense and they became the first team to completely, utterly shut down Watson. Nobody wants to play Baltimore right now.