Week 12 NFL Picks and Predictions Against the Spread By Brian Giuffra | Nov 19 2019 Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We have a new leader in the Big Lead Yearlong ATS Pick clubhouse as Stephen Douglas rode a 7-3 record in Week 11 to the top of the standings. Not to be outdone, Ryan Phillips also went 7-3 last week and Brian Giuffra went 6-4. Our season-long leader, Ryan Glasspiegel, had a down week (2-8) while Bobby Burack went 5-5 and Liam McKeone went 4-6. Still, all but one person is above .500 for the season.

Week 12 features spicy matchups between some of the best teams in the league in primetime (Colts-Texans, Packers-49ers, Ravens-Rams). Here are our picks for Week 12 based on lines taken from Westgate Superbook on Tuesday.

Season Record: Stephen Douglas 59-49-1; Bobby Burack 56-51-1; Brian Giuffra 52-46-1; Ryan Phillips 56-52-1; Ryan Glasspiegel 55-53-1; Liam McKeone 44-64-1.

Colts at Texans (-3.5)

Giuffra: Texans 27, Colts 21

McKeone: Texans 27, Colts 24

Douglas: Colts win

Burack: Colts 23, Texans 17

Glasspiegel: Texans cover.

Phillips: Texans 28, Colts 24

Broncos at Bills (-4)

Giuffra: Bills 24, Broncos 17

McKeone: Bills 28, Broncos 10

Douglas: Bills cover

Burack: Bills 24, Broncos 17

Glasspiegel: Bills cover.

Phillips: Bills 31, Broncos 21

Steelers (-6.5) at Bengals

Giuffra: Steelers 27, Bengals 20

McKeone: Bengals 21, Steelers 20

Douglas: Steelers win, but don't cover

Burack: Steelers 28, Bengals 20

Glasspiegel: Steelers cover.

Phillips: Steelers 27, Bengals 18

Raiders (-3) at Jets

Giuffra: Jets 21, Raiders 18

McKeone: Raiders 30, Jets 28

Douglas: Raiders cover

Burack: Jets 24, Raiders 17

Glasspiegel: Raiders cover.

Phillips: Raiders 24, Jets 17

Panthers at Saints (-9.5)

Giuffra: Saints 30, Panthers 21

McKeone: Saints 34, Panthers 21

Douglas: Saints cover

Burack: Panthers 28, Saints 21

Glasspiegel: Saints cover.

Phillips: Saints 38, Panthers 27

Jags at Titans (-3)

Giuffra: Jags 27, Titans 21

McKeone: Titans 24, Jags 17

Douglas: Titans cover

Burack: Jags 21, Titans 20

Glasspiegel: Titans cover.

Phillips: Titans 27, Jags 21

Cowboys at Patriots (-6.5)

Giuffra: Cowboys 28, Patriots 24

McKeone: Patriots 31, Cowboys 24

Douglas: Patriots win, but don't cover

Burack: Cowboys 34, Patriots 21

Glasspiegel: Cowboys cover.

Phillips: Patriots 31, Cowboys 28

Packers at 49ers (-3)

Giuffra: Packers 30, 49ers 25

McKeone: Packers 33, 49ers 27

Douglas: Packers win

Burack: Packers 31, 49ers 20

Glasspiegel: 49ers cover.

Phillips: Packers 28, 49ers 24

Seahawks at Eagles (-1.5)

Giuffra: Seahawks 28, Eagles 27

McKeone: Eagles 30, Seahawks 24

Douglas: Seahawks win

Burack: Eagles 30, Seahawks 24

Glasspiegel: Seahawks cover.

Phillips: Seahawks 31, Eagles 28

Ravens (-3) at Rams

Giuffra: Ravens 31, Rams 21

McKeone: Ravens 36, Rams 24

Douglas: Ravens cover

Burack: Rams 27, Ravens 23

Glasspiegel: Ravens cover.

Phillips: Ravens 35, Rams 24