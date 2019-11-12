Week 11 NFL Power Rankings By Liam McKeone | Nov 12 2019 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Your weekly NFL Power Rankings for Week 11 of the regular season.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-9)

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals | Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Shockingly, turning to Ryan Finley did not solve this team's problems. They're on the fast track for the first overall pick.

31. Washington Redskins (1-8)

Washington Redskins v Buffalo Bills | Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

A bye week does not change the fact that Washington is bad and Dwayne Haskins has a lot of work to do.

30. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Fitzmagic is back, baby. This is still a bad team, but at least they've kept it interesting over the last few weeks.

29. New York Giants (2-8)

New York Giants v New York Jets | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Giants had decent offensive output (as they should have against the Jets), but Daniel Jones has a real turnover problem that probably won't be solved in the span of the last six games.

28. New York Jets (2-7)

New York Giants v New York Jets | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Jets finally looked like a competent football team, but the Giants are not, shall we say, stiff competition. They're still bottom-feeders until Adam Gase proves he can hang with even average teams.

27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7)

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Falcons pulled off a stunning upset, but it'll take far more than that to turn this season around.

26. Cleveland Browns (3-6)

Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns | Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Browns finally won a game, but in very ugly fashion, as is usually the case when the Bills are in town. An encouraging win, but nothing that really inspires optimism in this team.

25. Denver Broncos (3-6)

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A bye week should help Brandon Allen prep for the Vikings, but this still feels like a lost season in Denver.

24. Detroit Lions (3-5-1)

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears | David Banks/Getty Images

The Lions were in a tough spot before the news broke Matthew Stafford has broken bones in his back. This loss to the Bears may be the beginning of the end for Matt Patricia.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1)

Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

When you're a team as young as the Cardinals, you find positives in defeat, and this was another week full of signs that Kyler & Kliff is a viable combination.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jameis Winston nearly threw this team out of the game (again), but came through in the end. The rollercoaster continues.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5)

Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars | James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images

Nick Foles will be back this week, and while Minshew Mania was fun, it's time to see if the Jags can turn it around with Foles as the signal-caller.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon looked good, but that was the only bright spot in a loss to the Raiders that was likely a death knell for their playoff hopes.

19. Chicago Bears (4-5)

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears | David Banks/Getty Images

The Bears won against Jeff Driskel. A positive for the win column, but as long as Mitch Trubisky sinks the offense, this team will struggle against all but the worst of teams in the NFL.

18. Tennessee Titans (5-5)

Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee TItans | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill has injected new life into this squad, and what a sentence that is. The Chiefs' defense isn't exactly intimidating, but Tennessee kept themselves in the playoff picture with a huge win.

17. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

Los Angeles Rams v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin Berl/Getty Images

Sean McVay's esteemed offense couldn't get anything done, Jared Goff doesn't look like a $100 million man, and Todd Gurley still isn't getting touches despite being healthy. A very disappointing year from last season's Super Bowl finalists.

16. Indianapolis Colts (5-4)

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

A loss to the Dolphins is certainly not ideal, but it can be excused as much as any defeat can between the absence of Jacoby Brissett and the struggles of Adam Vinateri.

15. Carolina Panthers (5-4)

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kyle Allen was unable to march into Lambeau and beat Aaron Rodgers. No shame in that. When Christian McCaffrey is 100 percent, they're a good team, but not a great one.

14. Oakland Raiders (5-4)

Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Raiders are frisky playoff contenders! The injuries continue to pile up defensively, but the offense has been good enough to compensate. It'll be interesting to see if they can keep it going.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

Los Angeles Rams v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

This defense is absolutely ferocious. As long as Mason Rudolph can hold down the fort, they have enough playmakers on both sides to compete weekly.

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If you believe in good losses, this was a good one for Dallas. Their passing game flourished when their run game struggled, an important development as the playoff push approaches. But play-calling is a concern.

11. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Tough to lose to Cleveland, even if it's a road game. Josh Allen still has a ways to go.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)

Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A bye week for the Eagles put them in pole position for the NFC East, so it's a win overall.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes looked like himself, but the defense regressed back to its 2018 form, which can't happen against good teams, much less the Titans.

8. Houston Texans (6-3)

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Business as usual for the Texans after their bye. They'll be going against another top AFC competitor in Baltimore this week.

7. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Good teams have bad days, but dropping a game to the lowly Falcons at the Superdome will be a tough one to look back on.

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The defense stifled the Cowboys' run game, and while the pass defense performance was concerning, the curse of prime-time Kirk Cousins may be a thing of the past. A huge win that keeps Minnesota nearly apace with the Packers.

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay handled their business at home, as they usually do when the months grow cold. Aaron Rodgers showed last week's offensive flop was an exception, not the rule, for this team.

4. New England Patriots (8-1)

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens | Will Newton/Getty Images

New England's bye week passed by uneventfully. They'll look for reinforcements on the line and at receiver with the hopeful returns of Isaiah Wynn and N'Keal Harry ahead of a big matchup with Philly.

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The final unbeaten fell as the Niners lost to the Seahawks in their first real test of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo had issues with turnovers, but they were in it till the very end. Not a perfect team by any means, but when everything is working, they're one of the best.

2. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If the defense can play like that every week, this is one of the three best teams in the league. As is, as long as they have Russell Wilson, they can beat anybody.

1. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals | Silas Walker/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson dazzled once more as the Ravens stomped the Bengals and take over the very top spot in these rankings. An easy win that will be a nice warm-up for their matchup with Houston this week.