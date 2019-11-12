The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

By Liam McKeone | Nov 12 2019

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Your weekly NFL Power Rankings for Week 11 of the regular season.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-9)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens returns a fumble for a touchdown during the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals | Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Shockingly, turning to Ryan Finley did not solve this team's problems. They're on the fast track for the first overall pick.

31. Washington Redskins (1-8)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball during a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Washington 24 to 9. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Washington Redskins v Buffalo Bills | Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

A bye week does not change the fact that Washington is bad and Dwayne Haskins has a lot of work to do.

30. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Fitzmagic is back, baby. This is still a bad team, but at least they've kept it interesting over the last few weeks.

29. New York Giants (2-8)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 10: Darius Slayton #86 and Bennie Fowler #18 of the New York Giants celebrate a touchdown in the first half of their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
New York Giants v New York Jets | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Giants had decent offensive output (as they should have against the Jets), but Daniel Jones has a real turnover problem that probably won't be solved in the span of the last six games.

28. New York Jets (2-7)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 10: Brandon Copeland #51 of the New York Jets reacts during the first half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
New York Giants v New York Jets | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Jets finally looked like a competent football team, but the Giants are not, shall we say, stiff competition. They're still bottom-feeders until Adam Gase proves he can hang with even average teams.

27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Russell Gage #83 of the Atlanta Falcons in action during a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Falcons pulled off a stunning upset, but it'll take far more than that to turn this season around.

26. Cleveland Browns (3-6)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Cornerback Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills guards wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns as he drops the ball during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns | Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Browns finally won a game, but in very ugly fashion, as is usually the case when the Bills are in town. An encouraging win, but nothing that really inspires optimism in this team.

25. Denver Broncos (3-6)

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos misses a pass thrown behind him that hits him in the palm during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A bye week should help Brandon Allen prep for the Vikings, but this still feels like a lost season in Denver.

24. Detroit Lions (3-5-1)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Jeff Driskel #2 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears | David Banks/Getty Images

The Lions were in a tough spot before the news broke Matthew Stafford has broken bones in his back. This loss to the Bears may be the beginning of the end for Matt Patricia.

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1)

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10:Wide Receivers KeeSean Johnson #19 and Christian Kirk #13 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate after a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated The Cardinals 30 to 27. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

When you're a team as young as the Cardinals, you find positives in defeat, and this was another week full of signs that Kyler & Kliff is a viable combination.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 10: A back view of Quarterack Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated The Cardinals 30 to 27. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jameis Winston nearly threw this team out of the game (again), but came through in the end. The rollercoaster continues.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the field before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars | James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images

Nick Foles will be back this week, and while Minshew Mania was fun, it's time to see if the Jags can turn it around with Foles as the signal-caller.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon looked good, but that was the only bright spot in a loss to the Raiders that was likely a death knell for their playoff hopes.

19. Chicago Bears (4-5)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears | David Banks/Getty Images

The Bears won against Jeff Driskel. A positive for the win column, but as long as Mitch Trubisky sinks the offense, this team will struggle against all but the worst of teams in the NFL.

18. Tennessee Titans (5-5)

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates the game winning touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeats Kansas City 35-32. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee TItans | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill has injected new life into this squad, and what a sentence that is. The Chiefs' defense isn't exactly intimidating, but Tennessee kept themselves in the playoff picture with a huge win.

17. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field following the Rams' 17-12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 10, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin Berl/Getty Images

Sean McVay's esteemed offense couldn't get anything done, Jared Goff doesn't look like a $100 million man, and Todd Gurley still isn't getting touches despite being healthy. A very disappointing year from last season's Super Bowl finalists.

16. Indianapolis Colts (5-4)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Chester Rogers #80 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after making a first-down catch during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts | Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

A loss to the Dolphins is certainly not ideal, but it can be excused as much as any defeat can between the absence of Jacoby Brissett and the struggles of Adam Vinateri.

15. Carolina Panthers (5-4)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Allen #7 of the Carolina Panthers looks to the sideline during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Panthers 24-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kyle Allen was unable to march into Lambeau and beat Aaron Rodgers. No shame in that. When Christian McCaffrey is 100 percent, they're a good team, but not a great one.

14. Oakland Raiders (5-4)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Erik Harris #25 of the Oakland Raiders returns an interception for a touchdown sprinting past Trey Pipkins #79 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Chargers v Oakland Raiders | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Raiders are frisky playoff contenders! The injuries continue to pile up defensively, but the offense has been good enough to compensate. It'll be interesting to see if they can keep it going.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 10: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams on November 10, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

This defense is absolutely ferocious. As long as Mason Rudolph can hold down the fort, they have enough playmakers on both sides to compete weekly.

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Mike Hughes #21 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys | Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If you believe in good losses, this was a good one for Dallas. Their passing game flourished when their run game struggled, an important development as the playoff push approaches. But play-calling is a concern.

11. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 10: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns in the end zone for a safety during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Buffalo 19-16. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns | Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Tough to lose to Cleveland, even if it's a road game. Josh Allen still has a ways to go.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to head coach Doug Pederson against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A bye week for the Eagles put them in pole position for the NFC East, so it's a win overall.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass in the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes looked like himself, but the defense regressed back to its 2018 form, which can't happen against good teams, much less the Titans.

8. Houston Texans (6-3)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball after intercepting during the NFL match between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on November 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Business as usual for the Texans after their bye. They'll be going against another top AFC competitor in Baltimore this week.

7. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the start a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Good teams have bad days, but dropping a game to the lowly Falcons at the Superdome will be a tough one to look back on.

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs against the Dallas Cowboys including Leighton Vander Esch #55 and Xavier Woods #25 at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys | Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The defense stifled the Cowboys' run game, and while the pass defense performance was concerning, the curse of prime-time Kirk Cousins may be a thing of the past. A huge win that keeps Minnesota nearly apace with the Packers.

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Panthers 24-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay handled their business at home, as they usually do when the months grow cold. Aaron Rodgers showed last week's offensive flop was an exception, not the rule, for this team.

4. New England Patriots (8-1)

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Tom Brady #12 speaks with Julian Edelman #11 and Mohamed Sanu #14 of the New England Patriots prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens | Will Newton/Getty Images

New England's bye week passed by uneventfully. They'll look for reinforcements on the line and at receiver with the hopeful returns of Isaiah Wynn and N'Keal Harry ahead of a big matchup with Philly.

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers delivers a pass over the defense of the Seattle Seahawks in the game at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The final unbeaten fell as the Niners lost to the Seahawks in their first real test of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo had issues with turnovers, but they were in it till the very end. Not a perfect team by any means, but when everything is working, they're one of the best.

2. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Strong safety Bradley McDougald #30 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates kicker Chase McLaughlin #5 of the San Francisco 49ers missed field goal in overtime of the game at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If the defense can play like that every week, this is one of the three best teams in the league. As is, as long as they have Russell Wilson, they can beat anybody.

1. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens wears sunglasses on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals | Silas Walker/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson dazzled once more as the Ravens stomped the Bengals and take over the very top spot in these rankings. An easy win that will be a nice warm-up for their matchup with Houston this week.