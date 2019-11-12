Week 11 NFL Power Rankings
By Liam McKeone | Nov 12 2019
Your weekly NFL Power Rankings for Week 11 of the regular season.
32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-9)
Shockingly, turning to Ryan Finley did not solve this team's problems. They're on the fast track for the first overall pick.
31. Washington Redskins (1-8)
A bye week does not change the fact that Washington is bad and Dwayne Haskins has a lot of work to do.
30. Miami Dolphins (2-7)
Fitzmagic is back, baby. This is still a bad team, but at least they've kept it interesting over the last few weeks.
29. New York Giants (2-8)
The Giants had decent offensive output (as they should have against the Jets), but Daniel Jones has a real turnover problem that probably won't be solved in the span of the last six games.
28. New York Jets (2-7)
The Jets finally looked like a competent football team, but the Giants are not, shall we say, stiff competition. They're still bottom-feeders until Adam Gase proves he can hang with even average teams.
27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7)
The Falcons pulled off a stunning upset, but it'll take far more than that to turn this season around.
26. Cleveland Browns (3-6)
The Browns finally won a game, but in very ugly fashion, as is usually the case when the Bills are in town. An encouraging win, but nothing that really inspires optimism in this team.
25. Denver Broncos (3-6)
A bye week should help Brandon Allen prep for the Vikings, but this still feels like a lost season in Denver.
24. Detroit Lions (3-5-1)
The Lions were in a tough spot before the news broke Matthew Stafford has broken bones in his back. This loss to the Bears may be the beginning of the end for Matt Patricia.
23. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1)
When you're a team as young as the Cardinals, you find positives in defeat, and this was another week full of signs that Kyler & Kliff is a viable combination.
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)
Jameis Winston nearly threw this team out of the game (again), but came through in the end. The rollercoaster continues.
21. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5)
Nick Foles will be back this week, and while Minshew Mania was fun, it's time to see if the Jags can turn it around with Foles as the signal-caller.
20. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
Melvin Gordon looked good, but that was the only bright spot in a loss to the Raiders that was likely a death knell for their playoff hopes.
19. Chicago Bears (4-5)
The Bears won against Jeff Driskel. A positive for the win column, but as long as Mitch Trubisky sinks the offense, this team will struggle against all but the worst of teams in the NFL.
18. Tennessee Titans (5-5)
Ryan Tannehill has injected new life into this squad, and what a sentence that is. The Chiefs' defense isn't exactly intimidating, but Tennessee kept themselves in the playoff picture with a huge win.
17. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)
Sean McVay's esteemed offense couldn't get anything done, Jared Goff doesn't look like a $100 million man, and Todd Gurley still isn't getting touches despite being healthy. A very disappointing year from last season's Super Bowl finalists.
16. Indianapolis Colts (5-4)
A loss to the Dolphins is certainly not ideal, but it can be excused as much as any defeat can between the absence of Jacoby Brissett and the struggles of Adam Vinateri.
15. Carolina Panthers (5-4)
Kyle Allen was unable to march into Lambeau and beat Aaron Rodgers. No shame in that. When Christian McCaffrey is 100 percent, they're a good team, but not a great one.
14. Oakland Raiders (5-4)
The Raiders are frisky playoff contenders! The injuries continue to pile up defensively, but the offense has been good enough to compensate. It'll be interesting to see if they can keep it going.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)
This defense is absolutely ferocious. As long as Mason Rudolph can hold down the fort, they have enough playmakers on both sides to compete weekly.
12. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)
If you believe in good losses, this was a good one for Dallas. Their passing game flourished when their run game struggled, an important development as the playoff push approaches. But play-calling is a concern.
11. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Tough to lose to Cleveland, even if it's a road game. Josh Allen still has a ways to go.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)
A bye week for the Eagles put them in pole position for the NFC East, so it's a win overall.
9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)
Patrick Mahomes looked like himself, but the defense regressed back to its 2018 form, which can't happen against good teams, much less the Titans.
8. Houston Texans (6-3)
Business as usual for the Texans after their bye. They'll be going against another top AFC competitor in Baltimore this week.
7. New Orleans Saints (7-2)
Good teams have bad days, but dropping a game to the lowly Falcons at the Superdome will be a tough one to look back on.
6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)
The defense stifled the Cowboys' run game, and while the pass defense performance was concerning, the curse of prime-time Kirk Cousins may be a thing of the past. A huge win that keeps Minnesota nearly apace with the Packers.
5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)
Green Bay handled their business at home, as they usually do when the months grow cold. Aaron Rodgers showed last week's offensive flop was an exception, not the rule, for this team.
4. New England Patriots (8-1)
New England's bye week passed by uneventfully. They'll look for reinforcements on the line and at receiver with the hopeful returns of Isaiah Wynn and N'Keal Harry ahead of a big matchup with Philly.
3. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)
The final unbeaten fell as the Niners lost to the Seahawks in their first real test of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo had issues with turnovers, but they were in it till the very end. Not a perfect team by any means, but when everything is working, they're one of the best.
2. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)
If the defense can play like that every week, this is one of the three best teams in the league. As is, as long as they have Russell Wilson, they can beat anybody.
1. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
Lamar Jackson dazzled once more as the Ravens stomped the Bengals and take over the very top spot in these rankings. An easy win that will be a nice warm-up for their matchup with Houston this week.