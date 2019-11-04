The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

By Liam McKeone | Nov 05 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a 70 yard turnover touchdown after wide receiver Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots (not pictured) fumbled during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images

Your weekly NFL Power Rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-8)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Cethan Carter #82 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL London Games series match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Bengals managed to lose their bye week by becoming the only winless team left in the NFL. Tough to see.

31. Washington Redskins (1-8)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins holds the ball up after being sacked on a third down by Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Washington 24-9. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Washington Redskins v Buffalo Bills | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

This team has been unable to muster a touchdown in 13 quarters of play. Thirteen! They haven't had an easy slate of games, but man, are they bad.

30. New York Jets (1-7)

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 03: Nik Needham #40 of the Miami Dolphins sacks Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins | Eric Espada/Getty Images

Anyone who says they knew the Jets would be this bad is a liar. Three weeks after tearing apart the Cowboys, the Jets handed the DOLPHINS, a team that by all accounts is actively trying to lose, their first win. It's rock-bottom.

29. Miami Dolphins (1-7)

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 03: Raekwon McMillan #52 of the Miami Dolphins makes a first down signal during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins | Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Dolphins now have a win, and the world rejoices. Well, not really, but they again resembled a competent football team for at least some stretch of time, even if it was going against one of their fellow basement-dwellers from New York.

28. Atlanta Falcons (1-7)

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 27: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons in action prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The bye week should allow Matt Ryan to return, but that didn't get the job done earlier in the year, so no reason to believe it will now. Atlanta should just be counting down the games until they clear house.

27. Cleveland Browns (2-6)

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns shows emotion on the sideline as the Cleveland Browns trail the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The season was already going poorly for Cleveland. Then they lost to the Broncos, who were starting a man named Brandon Allen. It has already fallen apart.

26. New York Giants (2-7)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Golden Tate #15 and Jon Halapio #75 of the New York Giants look on during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Giants came out swinging, but couldn't hang with a more talented Cowboys team. Turnovers didn't help matters, and represent an area dearly in need of improvement.

25. Denver Broncos (3-6)

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Brandon Allen #2 of the Denver Broncos runs the offense against the Cleveland Browns in the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos | Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Broncos won! But it was against the Browns. Brandon Allen looked like an okay quarterback! But it was against the Browns.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6)

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks | Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Bucs had another solid offensive day in Seattle, but a porous defense was their downfall once more.

23. Detroit Lions (3-4-1)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Karl Joseph #42 of the Oakland Raiders stops Logan Thomas #82 of the Detroit Lions from catching a pass in the end zone on fourth down at the end of their game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. This play clinched the victory for the Raiders. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions v Oakland Raiders | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

One heart-breaking, back-breaking loss after another in typical Lions fashion. Matt Patricia's team has not come together the way it was supposed to, and this season is already lost.

22. Tennessee Titans (4-5)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is pressured by Marquis Haynes #98 of the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Tennessee Titans v Carolina Panthers | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

I was actually a little surprised to learn the Titans were only 4-5, because the season feels like it's gone way worse for them. But here they sit, slightly under .500, with no clear way to win and no clear future.

21. Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Strong safety Budda Baker #32 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a stop with defensive back Tramaine Brock #20 during the first half of the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona gave one of the best teams in the league a serious run for their money and scored more points than any other offense has managed against the Niners defense. They're trending towards average, a huge step in the right direction after we assumed they'd be in line for another top-five pick in 2020.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Zach Cunningham #41 of the Houston Texans during the NFL match between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on November 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

The defense was torn apart by Deshaun Watson and the offense can't consistently produce. I don't know if Nick Foles will provide that, but if they want to see playoff football this year, he may be their only chance.

19. Oakland Raiders (4-4)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hunter Renfrow #13 and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after Renfrow caught a touchdown pass from Carr against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Raiders won the game 31-24. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Detroit Lions v Oakland Raiders | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

They certainly got some help, but Derek Carr's touchdown toss with less than two minutes remaining was a big-time play. The Raiders may not be good, but they definitely aren't bad, a leap from last year.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4)

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 03: Jaylen Samuels #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a missed field goal by Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter during the game at Heinz Field on November 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Steelers put forth a dominant defensive showing and (aided by a brutal Adam Vinateri shank) pulled out an important win at home. The offense remains a concern, but Pittsburgh isn't dead yet.

17. Chicago Bears (3-5)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears reacts after it is ruled that Tarik Cohen was short of the goal line in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears 22-14. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles | Elsa/Getty Images

The Bears have lost four straight, and it's hard to tell who's been worse-- Matt Nagy or Mitch Trubisky. Having an elite defense can only get you so far in today's league.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Virgil Green #88 and Derek Watt #34 congratulate Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers after his rushing touchdown during the second half of a game at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Chargers | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In a very Chargers move, Los Angeles has won two straight after being written off and somehow held the Packers to 11 points to win this week. I don't really understand what this team is, but Sunday seemed like the best possible version of it. Hard to put stock in it if they only show up once every three weeks, though.

15. Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 03: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after missing a field goal in the fourth quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin Berl/Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett's injury and Vinateri's sudden decline made for a bad mix in Pittsburgh on Sunday. If the Colts are healthy, they're a playoff team, but with Brissett banged-up and T.Y. Hilton out for a month, it looks grim.

14. Carolina Panthers (5-3)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Teammates Kyle Allen #7 and Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey led his team to another win on Sunday. The Panthers seem likely to be outclassed by the best of the best with Kyle Allen at QB, but they'll have a chance most weeks.

13. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Randall Cobb #18 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown that was overturned due to penalties in the first quarter of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Dallas came out slow but dominated the second half on Monday Night Football. Dak Prescott looked like he did early on in the season and the concern we all felt in the first quarter has essentially disappeared.

12. Minnesota Vikings (6-3)

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 03: Kyle Rudolph #82 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter behind the defense of Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Damien Wilson #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Losing to Matt Moore is tough, even if it was in Kansas City and Andy Reid remains the best offensive mind in football. The offense needed to be better, but didn't get the job done.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: Duke Riley #50 and Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles react late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bears 22-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philly scrapped out two consecutive wins against two of the five toughest defenses in the league. It wasn't pretty, but it didn't need to be. Likely losing DeSean Jackson for the year hurts more than people will think.

10. Green Bay Packers (7-2)

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles past Thomas Davis #58 and Jerry Tillery #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 3, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) Chargers won 26-11.
Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Chargers | John McCoy/Getty Images

Scoring 11 points in a loss to a spiraling Chargers team is borderline inexplicable. But given how everything has transpired this year, it seems far more likely to be the exception rather than the norm, so they aren't knocked down too far.

9. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Dante Fowler Jr of Los Angeles Rams looks on during the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Rams | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Pretty uneventful bye week for the Rams, although I can't imagine they're pleased Seattle added Josh Gordon.

8. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at New Era Field on November 3, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Washington 24-9. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Picking on the Redskins isn't a big accomplishment, but protecting the home turf and continuing a strong defensive season counts for something.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (6-3)

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 03: Kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after kicking a 44-yard field goal to beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-23 at Arrowhead Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Andy Reid masterminded his way to a big win over a very tough opponent in Minnesota. The defense was the big takeaway, doing just enough and keeping the Vikes to 23 points on the day. Patrick Mahomes should be back soon. Things are looking up.

6. Seattle Seahawks (7-2)

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 03: Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a two-point conversion in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks beat the Buccaneers 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

It was an exciting win, but allowing 34 points to the Bucs and managing no interceptions against Jameis Winston is cause for concern. They did add Josh Gordon, though, which should terrify everyone in the league.

5. Houston Texans (6-3)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball during the NFL match between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on November 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

An easy win over the Jags in the same week the Colts dropped a winnable game is the best Houston could've hoped for. Time to rest and heal during the bye and prep for the stretch run.

4. New Orleans Saints (7-1)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 27: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints in action during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Arizona Cardinals v New Orleans Saints | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The bye week went by, and nothing really happened. It can do nothing but help Drew Brees, and they should come out firing against Falcons this week.

3. New England Patriots (8-1)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Patriots were exposed on both offense and defense against the Ravens. Add in a shocking amount of mental errors and it was a tough week. Losing to a good team on the road isn't a huge black mark, but the problems presented are a big enough concern to get knocked down a few pegs.

2. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes past defensive end John Simon #55 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It's hard to overstate how impressive this win was. John Harbaugh was aggressive at the right times, the offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, and (most importantly) when the Patriots made Lamar Jackson throw, he made the throws. They got some help along the way, but great teams make sure those breaks don't go to waste, and the Ravens came away with the most important win of the year.

1. San Francisco 49ers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 31: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers prepares to take the snap from center Weston Richburg #58 during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It wasn't the most impressive win of the week, but Jimmy Garoppolo had the game we've all been waiting for, which is huge in the grand scheme of things. The Niners remain unblemished and face their biggest test to date when they host Seattle on Monday Night Football this week.