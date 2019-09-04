Week 1 NFL Rumors [UPDATING]
By Bobby Burack | Sep 04 2019
Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. And we will be updating you all week long with all of the latest juicy rumors. Here is what is going on as we speak:
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Elliott looking at 20-25 snaps in Week 1
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Ezekiel Elliott is on his way to Dallas
Shannon Sharpe says Ezekiel Elliott is on his way to Dallas to sign a seven-year mega deal.
Later in the day his agent said a deal with the Cowboys was “very close” and the Elliott returned to Dallas to show his commitment to the franchise:
Jordan Reed is expected to be cleared
It sounds like Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will be cleared for Week 1.
Monday, Sept. 2
Melvin Gordon started following four teams on Instagram
After getting permission from the Chargers to seek a trade, running back Melvin Gordon started following the Eagles, Raiders, Falcons, and 49ers on Instagram.
LeSean McCoy’s Week 1 status
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is unsure if LeSean McCoy will pay this week against the Jaguars.
The latest on Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott’s deal is still reportedly “imminent” despite reports earlier today.
Wendell Smallwood is in demand
The Redskins, Colts, Jaguars, and Bengals all put a waivers claim on Wendell Smallwood this weekend.
Josh Jones is visiting the Bills
Former Packers’ safety Josh Jones is visiting Buffalo today.
Melvin Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1
The current plan is for Melvin Gordon to not report for Week 1.
