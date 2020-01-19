Weather is Freezing Cold in Kansas City for Chiefs-Titans Showdown
By William Pitts | Jan 19 2020
It's not quite as cold as the Ice Bowl, but the weather for today's AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans could be classified as "football weather".
According to AccuWeather, temperatures in Kansas City will only go as high as 21° (F), with the wind chill pushing it down to 10° and wind gusts blowing between 12 and 15 miles per hour.
What is the coldest game in NFL Playoff history?
For reference, the coldest game in NFL history depends on your definition of "cold". By pure air temperature, the record goes to the famous 1967 NFL Championship game at Lambeau Field between the Cowboys and Packers, which went down in history as the Ice Bowl, where temperatures reached as low as -18. Counting wind chill, the coldest was the 1981 AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chargers in Cincinnati, which the Bengals won handily in temperatures that dipped as low as -59 (though the air temperature was "only" nine below, winds were a consistent 27 miles per hour).
While snow is not expected for the Chiefs-Titans showdown, the weather could have a negative impact on the Chiefs' offensive attack, which is heavily dependent on the passing of Patrick Mahomes. If the winds throw off his passes, they may be forced to fall back on their running game, which did not have a 500-yard rusher during the regular season.