Weather at Levi's Stadium For 49ers-Colts Looks Ridiculous
A bomb cyclone is currently pummeling Northern California, bringing massive amounts of rain and high wind to the region, and making football even more difficult. Sunday Night Football is happening in Santa Clara, with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Indianapolis Colts under the lights at Levi's Stadium. Before and during the game, the weather looked absolutely miserable.
Here are some of the shots of what it looked like at the stadium:
So yeah, looks like a cold, wet night that should lead to a really fascinating NFL game where passes and kicks are mostly useless. Are you ready for some rushing offenses?!?
We'll keep you posted with how crazy this actually gets, as conditions are expected to deteriorate as the night goes along.