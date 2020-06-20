Wear a Mask
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 20 2020
Wear a mask. Just do it. There is no reason to not wear a mask. It is the main way that we can prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a country where people have not taken it seriously and more than 100,000 people have died. This is not political. This is a seatbelt for your face. It's a shirt for your mouth. It's a minor inconvenience at worst. It will save the life of you or a loved one at best. It is not that complicated.
If everyone wears a mask, we can get back to normal. If you don't like the government telling you to stay home, then wear a mask.
If we don't wear masks, the spread will continue, as it has in all the states that don't require people to wear a mask in public. And if we're wrong about the masks? If the infections still somehow spread? At least we tried. It's just insane to think there is something simple you can do to stop spreading a virus that has killed more than 100,000 people in three months and someone is simply unwilling to give it a shot.
And if we get this under real control? Then we can successfully put athletes in a bubble and get sports back on our televisions. There will be an NBA champion. We will be able to watch NFL football on Sundays. And Mondays. And Thursdays. We will have sports.
It is the smallest sacrifice you could possibly make to cover your mouth and nose for a few minutes when you go to the grocery store or stand in line for ice cream or some other example. Who cares? Just wear a mask. They are like t-shirts at this point. The Alabama Crimson Tide official store has seven different purchase options for different masks and Nick Saban approves. LSU has six. It's that way for everyone.
You want to open up the economy? Spend some money on face coverings and then visit your favorite restaurant or shop. Presumably, you're already wearing shirts and shoes in those places of business. Some might even require them despite there being no mention of clothes in the Constitution.
So just wear a damn mask. If not for you, then for someone else whose life might be saved. What's the worst that could happen if you do? The exact same thing that is happening right now? Just wear a mask.