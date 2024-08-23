We Finally Have a Lionel Messi Injury Update from Inter Miami
By Joe Lago
The last time Lionel Messi played a soccer game, he walked off the field and cried on the bench after injuring his ankle while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final last month. His disappointment was somewhat softened by his country's 1-0 victory over Colombia.
While Messi hobbled on stage to raise the South American championship trophy for a second time, the big loser was Inter Miami, his club in Major League Soccer. Messi has yet to play a game since his injury at the Copa America, but on Friday, Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino shared some good news on Messi's health.
Martino told reporters that Messi has been training individually. When asked if the superstar will play in any of Inter Miami's nine remaining MLS games, he replied, "Yes."
“There is no estimated time for his return,” Martino said. “It’ll depend on how he feels and on the summation of training sessions.”
Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald speculates that Messi could return September 14 when Inter Miami faces the Philadelphia Union at home after FIFA's two-week break for international play.
Argentina resumes its World Cup qualifying campaign during that international window, but Messi was excluded from the roster by coach Lionel Scaloni. “He is doing well but it was expected that he wouldn’t be with Argentina because he still isn’t ready to play,” Martino said.
The 37-year-old Messi has only played 12 of Inter Miami's 25 league games this season due to injury and rest, but in those matches, he's recorded 12 goals and 13 assists.
Despite Messi's absence, Inter Miami has managed to remain on top of the Eastern Conference standings with 53 points (16 wins, four losses, five ties). The South Florida club also owns a four-point lead over Western Conference leader Los Angeles Galaxy for the league's best record.